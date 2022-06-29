ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Seminole County leaders remove pet licensing ordinance fee

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANFORD, Fla. - Seminole County leaders have done away with a pet licensing ordinance. The $5 per spayed or neutered pet and $25 per non-spayed or neutered license previously required pet owners to...

Oops, they did it for girls in Volusia County

It begins with an “uh-oh” but ends with a “whew, dodged a bullet.”. That ending is brought to you by the women who run the Volusia County Oopsie Project. The triumvirate is making sure young women have access to feminine hygiene products at a moment’s notice. “All women have been in a position where they've been in school and had that moment,” said Gina Elmazi, founder of the Volusia County Oopsie Project.
Orlando emergency rental assistance program to stop taking applicants

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando residents struggling to pay rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic have until Friday to apply for the city’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. “Since the pandemic first impacted our community, we’ve worked tirelessly to leverage federal and state funding to provide assistance to residents,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said in a statement. “During this difficult, unprecedented time, the financial support provided by our rental assistance program has helped thousands of Orlando households.”
We should be allowed to face our accusers

So much concern and attention is placed on a little white cross, yet there are eyesores in many neighborhoods throughout The Villages. I’m not talking about well-placed lawn ornaments neatly placed in beautifully landscaped front yards, rather the haphazardly places “disasters” found sporadically in various communities. Yes, we should all be allowed to decorate our yards in ways that make us happy, but remember this is a community and we need to consider how our adorned yards affect those around us. For example, if you were looking to purchase a home in The Villages, would you choose a home found next to a neat, moderately adorned yard, or the one that looks like an eyesore or front yard rummage sale? We all want our homes and yards to be our own, personalizing them with our special touch, just not go overboard and think of those around us. A little white cross, placed neatly in the yard hurts no one, but a yard filled with a dozen little white crosses would become redundant or even an eyesore.
Commission approves east Winter Garden rezoning

The Winter Garden City Commission approved several ordinances pertaining to the rezoning of east Winter Garden at its Thursday, June 23, meeting. The city was requesting to change the zoning and future land use designation on 48.07 acres located east of South West Crown Point Road, west of State Road 429, north of East Maple Street and south of East Plant Street.
Osceola County continues to support affordable housing, other needed assistance for the community

Osceola County Commissioners recently unanimously approved nearly $27 million in funding for about 500 units spread across the County from Buenaventura Lakes to the Poinciana SunRail station to the west U.S. Highway 192 corridor. “This is an enormous commitment from the County to increase our affordable housing supply. These investments...
SeaWorld offers free admission to military veterans

ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld and Discovery Cove are offering free admission for veterans across the nation. From now until July 10, veterans can register to receive a complimentary single-day ticket as well as three guest tickets to use at the parks. As part of the Waves of Honor Veterans Offer,...
Florida Man Convicted in Multimillion-Dollar Pool Contracting Scheme Across Florida, Including Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Attorney General Ashley Moody today announced the conviction of a Florida man on multiple felony charges for operating a multimillion-dollar pool contracting scheme. Amore’ Pools Inc. owner Brian Washburn defrauded Florida homeowners out of nearly $3 million, often leaving dangerous debris piles and gaping holes...
Move over key lime pie: Florida has a new state dessert

ORLANDO, Fla. - Move over, key lime pie. Florida has another state dessert – strawberry shortcake. Gov. DeSantis recently signed SB 1006, which designated the fluffy dessert and all of its strawberry and whipped cream goodness, as the official state dessert, which went into effect on July 1, 2022. And don't worry key lime pie lovers, that remains the official state pie, which was passed and signed by the governor in 2006.
