Lansing, MI

Home damaged after car crash

By Darrylin Horne
 3 days ago




LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Last week, a car smashed into a woman’s home in Lansing, and now she and her five grandkids need a place to stay.

The woman lived the past 8 years in her home, and now she’s left to depend on one of her oldest grandkids, all because a suspected drunk driver caused a crash that destroyed her home.

The crash left a 29-year-old man dead as well.

“I was sleeping on the futon in the living room where me and my grandkids watch TV. And all of a sudden I heard a crash and debris was flying,” said the home’s resident, Edyth Lynn Conley.

The damage and a gas leak forced them to evacuate. Now this grandmother living with her grandkids ages 11 to 22 are left without a home. They can’t even go back to grab their belongings.

“I was emotional, I had been here 8 years,” she said.

She now lives with one of her grandkids while she figures out what to do next.

Her neighbor says seeing the crash unfold was a lot to handle.

“You see stuff like that on the news right, but you never think that it’s gonna happen so close to you. Or for my neighbors. I guess you don’t expect that to happen to you,” said neighbor Pedro Gonzalez.

Although she’s thankful everyone got out safely, Lynn says she’s sad she will never move back in to the place she called home.

“There’s nothing I can do. I’m on section 8, but I can’t get a hold of them to let them know that anything is going on here,” said Conley.

Conley says her condolences go out to the 29-year-old killed in the crash.

If you’d like to donate to the Conley family, click here to visit their Gofundme.

