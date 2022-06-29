ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IL

Republicans chose Kevin Cripps as their candidate for Marion County Sheriff (updated 11:30 pm)

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Cripps of Iuka is the winner in the hotly contested Republican primary race for sheriff. Unofficial totals show Cripps with 3,473 votes and Ryan Castleman with 2,176 votes. Cripps is thanking the voters for putting their trust in him and he’s super excited to...

southernillinoisnow.com

southernillinoisnow.com

New Marion County Board committee formed to look at coordinated countywide emergency weather alerting system

The Marion County Board has approved the formation of a new committee to study a countywide multi-faceted weather warning system. County Board Chair Debbie Smith created the committee and named Law Enforcement Committee Chair Steve Whritenour as its chair after he complained about the fragmentation of responsibility for the current tornado warning sirens where many consistently don’t work.
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Here’s how Marion County voted in the 2022 statewide primary elections

With all thirty-seven precincts reporting, the results are in for this year’s general primary election in Marion County. The results for competitive statewide races are as follows. For the Republican U.S. Senate nomination, Marion County chose Peggy Hubbard with 2,010 votes, good for 31% of the vote. Every other...
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Incumbent Marion County Board member loses Republican Primary

An incumbent Republican Marion County Board member has lost his seat in a four-way race for the three seats open in County Board District two. Wesley Gozia finished with 632 votes. The three winning candidates were incumbent Dr. Creighton Engel with 1,006 votes, Jackie (Jack) Riley with 960 votes, and appointed incumbent Deborah Reed with 931 votes.
MARION COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Madison County Clerk race still too close to call

The Primary Election in Madison County saw one of the closest races in recent memory on the Republican ticket. Linda Andreas of Maryville appears to have defeated Godfrey’s Mike Walters by just 175 votes in the race for County Clerk. But that may not be the final total, as the election results cannot be certified for a couple of weeks.
southernillinoisnow.com

Election news from the rest of South Central Illinois

Carlyle residents approved a half-cent sales tax to pay for a new pool complex, 428 to 122. The new pool will cost $4.3-million and will replace the current complex built in 1955 that has numerous problems. There was only one contested race in Clinton County, with an incumbent going down...
CARLYLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, July 1st, 2022

A 41-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for violation of bail bond. Jeffrey Foutch of South Walnut Street was taken to the Marion County Jail. Two others were arrested on Marion County felony failure to appear warrants. 28-year-old Jacob Schleuter who told jail officials he was homeless was arrested by...
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, June 30th, 2022

A 43-year-old Mt. Vernon man has been transported to the Marion County Jail on an outstanding Marion County warrant for failure to appear on a felony theft conviction. Larry Sharp of South 15th Street is being held in lieu of $15,000 bond. 37-year-old Kristine Randall of North Harrison in Central...
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, July 2nd, 2022

A 21-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for violation of an order of protection. Ryan Scott of North Beech was taken to the Marion County Jail. 37-year-old Gregory Bryan of Broadway in Alma has been returned to the Marion County Jail on a new felony warrant. Bond is set at $50,000.
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Two formally charged following separate altercations with Centralia Police

Two Centralia residents have been charged in Marion County Court in the aftermath of altercations that led to confrontations with police. 43-year-old Jera Alcorn of South Maple Street in Centralia has been charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, battery, and disorderly conduct. Alcorn is accused of refusing to break contact with a Centralia Police officer who had come to her home to investigate an early Thursday morning altercation with a neighbor. The battery count alleges she scratched the neighbor across the face. The disorderly conduct count is for allegedly yelling and aggressively approaching the neighbor to alarm and disturb him. Bond was set at $5,000. If Alcorn is released she was ordered to have no contact with the neighbor and abstain from drugs and alcohol.
CENTRALIA, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

Injunction granted to stop ‘Freak Fest’

The Madison County Board of Supervisors successfully received a temporary restraining order to stop a party this weekend dubbed “Freak Fest” off Highway 16 that was advertised to contain stripper poles, a twerk contest and waterslides. The property, known as Penquite Park, is located at 965 Highway 16...
wfcnnews.com

Williamson Co. Coroner seeking information on two deceased individuals

MARION - The Williamson County Coroner's Office is seeking information on two individuals recently found deceased. According to Williamson County Corner Mike "Junior" Burke, David C. Held who was found deceased at his residence in Carterville on April 27, 2022. Multiple attempts at locating family for Mr. Held have been unsuccessful.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, June 29th, 2022

Salem Police arrested 39-year-old Michael Talley of Rubel Lane in Salem for violation of the sex offender registration. Police report Talley was not living at the address he had provided to the police department. 33-year-old Roderick Currie of East Kerr in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police on an outstanding...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Hazlecrest man receives 42-months in prison for unlawful restraint

A 43-year-old Hazelcrest man has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison after pleaded guilty in Marion County Court for unlawful restraint. Francisco Lavigne is accused of grabbing a family member by the arm and preventing her from leaving a residence in Centralia. A charge of aggravated domestic battery in connection with the same incident was dropped.
CENTRALIA, IL
wrul.com

Break-In And Burglary Reported In Norris City

A report of break-in and burglary has been made to the White County Sheriff’s Department. On Wednesday morning, Officer George Spencer responded to 452 County Road 60o N in Norris City and met with Michial Phillips who advised Spencer that someone had cut a lock off of his front porch door and entered his residence. Phillips said that on June 28th between the hours of 3:00 and 10:00 PM, someone broke into his home and stole 100 10 mg Hydrocodone. There were also items thrown around inside the residence. Phillips said that he located a glove in his driveway that does not belong to him. Spencer photographed the damage lock piece near the door as well as the pry marks on the door frame, and collected the glove to put in evidence. Phillips stated that he wanted to file a report about the incident. Spencer told Phillips it would be placed on file at the WCSD. The officer also told Phillips he would be contacted if any further information became available.
NORRIS CITY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Name of 12-year-old drowning victim in Raccoon Lake released

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the drowning victim in Raccoon Lake and more information about the incidents leading up to the drowning. Coroner Troy Cannon identifies the victim as 12-year-old Kaitlynn Rohrscheib of Centralia. Cannon says Rohrscheib and her thirteen-year-old brother walked from their...
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Drowning Friday afternoon near Raccoon Lake Dam

A girl has apparently died from drowning in Raccoon Lake. Centralia Police along with Centralia Fire and EMS and Lifestar Ambulance were called to the area near the Raccoon Lake Dam to a report of a possible drowning around 1:30 Friday afternoon. The girl was removed from the water about...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia woman faces multiple charges following two altercations

A 43-year-old Centralia woman is being held in the Marion County Jail for aggravated battery to a police officer, simple battery, and hate crime following two separate altercations. Police say they were called to the Jera Alcorn home on South Maple Street early Thursday morning to a report of an...
CENTRALIA, IL

