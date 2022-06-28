Two former All-Pro NFL running backs are set to throw hands.

Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell have signed contracts for a heavyweight boxing exhibition July 30 at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, ESPN reported Monday .

Peterson and Bell will compete on the undercard of Social Gloves 2, promoted by YouTube star Austin McBroom. Fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib will fight McBroom on the main card, while rapper Blueface will fight former NBA player Nick Young on the undercard.

Notable pro athletes and YouTubers have crossed over for fights previously. Frank Gore, another former All-Pro running back, boxed former NBA All-Star Deron Williams on the undercard of Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley 2 last December.

Peterson, 37, was the 2012 NFL MVP and is No. 5 on the league's career rushing yards list. Currently a free agent, he's best known for his time with the Minnesota Vikings.

Adrian Peterson is reportedly set to meet Le'Veon Bell in a boxing exhibition in July. Joe Nicholson, USA TODAY Sports

Bell, a former Pittsburgh Steelers standout, is also a free agent.

Both will be in the ring for the first time, and since it's an exhibition, it won't officially count as a pro boxing debut.

Contact Mason Young: MEYoung@freepress.com Follow him on Twitter: @Mason_Young_0

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Report: Former NFL All-Pro running backs Adrian Peterson, Le'Veon Bell to fight in boxing exhibition