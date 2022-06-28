ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Former NFL All-Pro running backs Adrian Peterson, Le'Veon Bell to fight in boxing exhibition

By Mason Young, Detroit Free Press
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Two former All-Pro NFL running backs are set to throw hands.

Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell have signed contracts for a heavyweight boxing exhibition July 30 at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, ESPN reported Monday .

Peterson and Bell will compete on the undercard of Social Gloves 2, promoted by YouTube star Austin McBroom. Fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib will fight McBroom on the main card, while rapper Blueface will fight former NBA player Nick Young on the undercard.

Notable pro athletes and YouTubers have crossed over for fights previously. Frank Gore, another former All-Pro running back, boxed former NBA All-Star Deron Williams on the undercard of Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley 2 last December.

Peterson, 37, was the 2012 NFL MVP and is No. 5 on the league's career rushing yards list. Currently a free agent, he's best known for his time with the Minnesota Vikings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04UK5T_0gP9i43X00
Adrian Peterson is reportedly set to meet Le'Veon Bell in a boxing exhibition in July. Joe Nicholson, USA TODAY Sports

Bell, a former Pittsburgh Steelers standout, is also a free agent.

Both will be in the ring for the first time, and since it's an exhibition, it won't officially count as a pro boxing debut.

Contact Mason Young: MEYoung@freepress.com Follow him on Twitter: @Mason_Young_0

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Report: Former NFL All-Pro running backs Adrian Peterson, Le'Veon Bell to fight in boxing exhibition

Comments / 20

Marc Smith
3d ago

for what? let's try putting money together and getting our communities together better

Reply(3)
8
green onions
3d ago

Geez, sounds like fun to me. if it is for money so what. if they were home unemployed folks would have something to say about that. Don't tune in. just that simple.

Reply
4
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Young
Person
Deron Williams
Person
Austin Mcbroom
Person
Joe Nicholson
Person
Adrian Peterson
Person
Jake Paul
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Have The Package To Land Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving, NBA World Would Be Shocked By Brian Windhorst Reporting On Latest Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers have been given a massive lifeline in the 2022 offseason. After missing the Playoffs in embarrassing fashion last season, the Lakers might be in a position where they have no assets on the team to improve but they can still manage to pull off some serious business due to unfortunate situations around the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Le Veon Bell#Boxing Gloves#American Football#Combat#Crypto Com Arena#Espn#Social Gloves 2#Nba#Youtubers#Mvp#The Minnesota Vikings#Detroit Free Press
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb

Not a day goes by when the basketball world doesn’t think about Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. It’s now been over two years since his tragic passing and even his ex-teammates still have him on their minds each and every day. Just ask Lamar Odom. The ex-big man revealed to TMZ Sports that he […] The post Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Report

There's a chance that another top program could join a top conference in the near future. Notre Dame has been an independent in college football since 1996, though that could change soon due to the latest news surrounding USC and UCLA. Both schools are expected to join the Big Ten...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Distractify

Bills Co-Owner Kim Pegula Is Facing Rumors That She Died, but She's in Recovery

Few sports fans are more intense than the NFL's Buffalo Bills, which may explain why many of them are so worried about Kim Pegula, one of the team's co-owners. As the president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, Kim has been a public figure for some time now, and recently, rumors have begun circulating that she died of a heart attack, leaving many wondering what actually happened.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

517K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy