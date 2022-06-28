ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

How to entertain a lively 4-year-old boy in Des Moines this summer

By Susan Stapleton, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

Hi, I’m Susan Stapleton, the entertainment editor at the Des Moines Register. My mom and I plan to grab a blanket and cooler to head out to Yankee Doodle Pops on Friday night. Excited to hear the Des Moines Symphony and watch fireworks over the State Capitol. In the meantime, watch one of my favorite clips from "The Simpsons" that's about illegal fireworks, the Fourth of July and a hat tip to "American Graffiti."

The Deal

Here’s the deal: A few months ago, I wrote about my nephew Theo and what he likes to do in his free time. Next week he turns 9, so sending a big happy birthday shoutout to him.

My other nephew Benjamin just turned 4 at the beginning of June. He’s a charming rapscallion. He reminds me of the most popular boy in school, and I can’t even get him to notice me. Last weekend I stopped by my brother’s house to pick something up and Benji couldn’t even say hi. Too busy watching “Surprise Eggs.”

I forgive him. Unless I have treats, a cat or toys, I can understand why I'm not on his list of favorite things, which include his mom, Spider-man, Transformers and my cat Phoebe, whom he follows around whenever he’s at my mom’s house. He knows her name, but I don’t think he knows mine. Kidding. I know he’ll grow out of it and someday look at me as the cool aunt.

Benji is also typical in that he loves to play with his older brother, that is, until someone gets hurt, which is usually in five, four, three… Still, Benji wants to do everything his big brother is doing, act just like his big brother, goof around like his big brother. If his big brother does something silly, Benji mimics him and then he doubles down when he gets a laugh. It’s fun to watch.

Last winter, he took swim lessons at Aqua-Tots , where his big sister Olivia worked. He learned how to float on his back, hold his breath underwater, and even climb out of the pool. Quite the feats for a 4-year-old boy.

He also started playing soccer this spring. For a little nugget built like a Mac truck, those games look more like practice than an actual game, but his siblings both play soccer and excel at it, so I expect nothing less from the little one.

This week, he went to Adventureland Park and rode the Teacups and Red Barons. Afterward, he ventured over to Adventure Bay, where he was spotted with chicken fingers in one hand and an ice cream in the other before showing off his newly minted swimming skills.

Otherwise, he's living the dream with new things to explore. In the meantime, I'll just wait for him to think I'm the cool aunt. Someday.

How do you like to entertain your little ones in the summer? Shoot me a message at sstapleton@gannett.com and let me know.

My Top 3 Ways to Entertain a 4-Year-Old Boy

1. Spraygrounds are the best places to cool off the kiddos in the summer. We went to Benji’s favorite at McHenry Park , 1012 Oak Park Ave., in the Oak Park neighborhood. The sprayground features a turtle, a frog and a tree that spray out water, which then travels down a stream into a wetland area. I think Benji had as much fun walking in the stream as he did pushing the button to restart the water when it turned off. The park is free, and includes a pretty view of the Des Moines River and a smidge of downtown Des Moines to the south. The park even has a natural playground with rocks and trees to climb, which, of course, he had to check out.

More: The ultimate guide to Des Moines-area swimming pools for the 2022 season

Related: Wet and wild adventures await at these water parks in Iowa

2. The boys love to go to Howell’s Greenhouse & Pumpkin Patch at 3145 Howell Court in Cumming. They play on farm equipment, ride a double tricycle and most importantly, feed the kids, meaning the baby goats. Most people think of Howell’s in the fall during pumpkin season, but the farm is open for goat cuddling all summer long. Admission is $15, or $12 in advance online , and feeding the goats is an extra $8, or $6 online .

3. I thought I liked to read. Benji kicks my butt with his voracious appetite for books. Many Saturdays you can find him at the West Des Moines Public Library at 4000 Mills Civic Parkway. That first summer of the pandemic, Theo and I had weekly dates for him to read to me on Facetime. I bought him some of the "Who Would Win" series of books by Jerry Pallotta that feature animal matchups from lions vs. tigers to lobster vs. crab. They're fun books filled with facts about each of the animals and then why each could win the battle. I'd bet anything Benji enjoys them as much as Theo (and Auntie Susan) did. Riveting.

Eat This/Drink That

Champagne cake, $32: I celebrated my birthday recently, and I’m so happy that I got to ring in another trip around the sun with Champagne cake. In my opinion, it’s the best cake out there. So pink, so much frosting and custard, so many calories, but definitely meant for a special occasion. I would call it the most iconic dessert in Des Moines.

Get it: The Bake Shoppe at 6621 University Ave. in Windsor Heights specializes in this iconic treat. You can find Champagne cakes in sizes from cupcakes to entire sheet cakes, but for my money, an 8-inch layer cake is the best. Treat your favorite person to one of these bestsellers to make them feel like a million bucks. I know I did.

More: Meet the most iconic treat in Des Moines — Barbara’s champagne cake

1326, $10: I love unusual drinks, especially when they’re made with bourbon. I usually scan a menu to see what an establishment serves with whiskey that’s different. So I immediately ordered the 1326 with a mix of Four Roses bourbon, Lillet Blanc (a wine-based aperitif), apricot liqueur and walnut bitters. The combination was a perfect balance of the bourbon and apricot. You can even head to the Four Roses website to come up with your own cocktail based on the ingredients you have in your liquor cabinet.

Get it: Max Wellman and his big band are back on the stage at Noce , the jazz and cabaret club at 1326 Walnut St. He performed songs from the American Songbook including “Fly Me to the Moon” and “All of Me” as well as favorites from Frank Sinatra, Harry Connick Jr, Michael Bublé and more. Ticket prices vary, but for a swinging good time, head here on Fridays and Saturdays for Last Call with Max Wellman starting at 10:30 p.m. You can score happy hour prices and Max performing until at least midnight. Seriously, this place is a treasure and Des Moines is lucky to have such a fun music venue.

48 Hours Off

Friday night: Yes, Yankee Doodle Pops returns with the Des Moines Symphony performing patriot music along with Matthew Johnson performing. The free show on the lawn of the State Capitol starts at 6:30 p.m. with the Turner Center Jazz Orchestra featuring the Des Moines Symphony Academy’s new jazz orchestra, followed by the symphony at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks cap off the night. The event has food trucks on hand as well. Grab a lawn chair and get ready for goosebumps.

More: Des Moines Symphony's Yankee Doodle Pops returns to the State Capitol after a two-year hiatus

Saturday morning: Get in a patriotic mood with the Urbandale Fourth of July extravaganza. The festivities include the parade, a two-mile party that includes old cars, marching bands, beauty queens and more. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Old City Hall on 70th Street and then wraps onto Aurora Avenue to 82nd Street. Cap the weekend off with fireworks on July 4 at 10 p.m. at Walker Johnston Park at 9000 Douglas Ave. in Urbandale

Sunday night: Head to West Des Moines for the Fourth of July parade at 6:30 p.m. Stake a spot on Valley West Drive and Ashworth Road on a path that winds down Vine Street to Fourth Street. No fireworks at Raccoon River this year; instead, they moved to the West Des Moines City Campus at 4200 Mills Civic Parkway at 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Where are you celebrating the Fourth of July? Shoot me a line with your plans at sstapleton@gannett.com or check out our list of places firing off fireworks.

For the Dogs

There’s a new patio in town for laying back with snacks and an Instagram-worthy sign. The Surety Courtyard opened on June 9 with exposed bricks walls, an adult slushie machine, a fireplace and neon sign beaming out a “City of Certainties” message. Mulberry Street Tavern’s Rateb Aburas created the snack menu of a soft pretzel, smoked pork hand pie, cheese and pickles, and sausages made in house. Grab an ice cream sandwich or doughnut for a sweet treat.

Rae Doyle, director of food + beverage, assembled the cocktail list that includes a Mezcal Paloma with Banhez Mezcal Jove and grapefruit seasoned with agave and Topo Chico. The Field of Dreams combines vodka lemonade with basil-infused blanc vermouth and local honey. The Iowa Nice honors Iowa’s favorite beer — Busch Light — served with a shot of peach-infused Mellow Corn Whiskey. Customers can go for the Fanny Pack slushie, a meld of gin, grapefruit soda syrup, lemon, lime, and orange.

More: Not just for tourists, Mulberry Street Tavern serves local Iowa fare with a global twist

Live music on the patio includes singer-songwriters such as Damon Dotson, Jake Schrodt, Dan Mederiors and Spencer Marlyn. Deejays take over the decks on Fridays from 7 to 10 p.m., while Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. feature acoustic music for a post farmers market set. Even dogs have their time on Thursday nights during puppy hour.

The patio is open Thursdays and Fridays from 4 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Find it on the corner of Mulberry Street and Sixth Avenue.

Around Town

My Day Job

Thanks for reading. This week I've been working on a piece on West Des Moines resident Samantha Daily, who is appearing on "Masterchef" this season. I'm talking to the owners of the Continental about their comeback in new space in the East Village. Plus I have a piece about where to find ice cream on the way. You can always bookmark my author page on the Register site to stay on top of the news.

Next week, Philip Joens, who covers everything from Des Moines city council meetings to RAGBRAI, talks about the Indy500 and how it's similar to RAGBRAI.

Interested in being a guest author for Off Hours? Shoot me a line at sstapleton@gannett.com . I'd love to hear your thoughts.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: How to entertain a lively 4-year-old boy in Des Moines this summer

