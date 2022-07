NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On July 8th the North Platte Plainsmen and the North Platte Community will honor U.S. Military Veterans and Active Duty Military when the Plainsmen play the U.S. Military Allstar Team. The U.S Military All-Star team is in its 32nd season and this is its first year back on the road since the Covid-19 Pandemic. The team was founded by President George Bush Senior. Members of the team come from all branches of the military, except the Space Force, which they are hoping to get its first member next season. This season as the team makes its “post-Covid return” they are doing a tour of the Mid-West including several stops in Nebraska including; Hastings, Fremont according to Tank Stone the Vice President of Development for the team.

