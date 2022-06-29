ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Jefferson has Lynx's first triple-double in win over Wings

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gP9fWyf00

Moriah Jefferson had the first triple-double in franchise history with 13 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists, leading the Minnesota Lynx to a 92-64 victory over the Dallas Wings on Tuesday night.

Aerial Powers scored 13 of her 20 points in the first quarter for the Lynx, whose 26-point halftime lead was their largest in the last three seasons.

Jefferson, who was waived by Dallas in May, grabbed her 10th rebound with five seconds left and was surrounded by teammates after the buzzer, having become the 10th player in WNBA history with a triple-double. It was the 15th triple-double overall in the league, with four coming this season.

The Lynx scored 33 points in the first quarter and led 50-24 at halftime after going 8 of 16 behind the arc, while Dallas was just 8 for 30 overall.

Rachel Banham made Minnesota's 12th 3-pointer with 4:47 remaining, setting a season high for the Lynx.

Damiris Dantas added 11 points and Sylvia Fowles had 10 for Minnesota (6-14), which has won three of its last four games. Fowles passed Cappie Pondexter for sixth in WNBA history with 2,447 made field goals.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 16 points for Dallas (9-11). Marina Mabrey missed her first seven shots and finished 1 of 11 for three points.

———

More AP women’s basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Aurora clinch division, set to host playoff game on July 13

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Minnesota Aurora FC are a lock for the USL W playoffs in their first season.While the club still has to face Green Bay twice more to end the season, there's no way the Glory can catch them in Heartland Division standings.This is because Green Bay played to a 3-3 draw Saturday against Chicago City SC. The Glory have 20 points in the standings, and even if they beat Aurora twice (for three points a win), they can't top Minnesota's 28 points. "This season has been incredible," said Aurora  head coach Nicole Lukic, in a statement. "Because of all the amazing support from the community, we have been able to provide great conditions for our players and bring in truly gifted athletes. We are so happy to be rewarding all of our fans with at least one playoff home game."  With the division title, the Aurora will host a first round playoff game on July 13 at TCO Stadium in Eagan. Their opponent has yet to be determined. Like other home games, it'll be streamed live on CBS News Minnesota. The Aurora have won their last nine games. Their only tie happened in their inaugural game against Green Bay. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ABC News

ABC News

721K+
Followers
163K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy