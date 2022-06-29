ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte County, MO

Platte County Sheriff's Office investigates after man shot to death

By David Medina
 3 days ago
The Platte County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot to death Monday night.

According to Maj. Erik Holland, the shooting happened at around 7:42 p.m. in the 28000 block of Oberdiek Lane.

When deputies arrived, a 31-year-old man was found suffering from gun shot wounds in the yard of a residence.

Holland said the incident is being investigated as possible homicide.

The Sheriff's Office has identified two individuals as people of interest in the case: McKayala Cheyenne Archambeau, 22, and Cordero Thomas Cervantes, 32.

Archambeau is around 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs around 125 lbs. Cervantes is around 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs around 180 lbs, the department says.

The office says it considers the two armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to submit it through the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS, or to the Platte County Sheriff's Office at 816-858-3521.


