ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Australia talks down prospect of having nuclear subs by 2030

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XzjKm_0gP9fMOd00

Australia’s new defense minister on Wednesday talked down the prospect of Australia acquiring U.S. nuclear-powered submarines by the end of the decade, describing such a timetable as “optimistic in the extreme.”

Defense Minister Richard Marles, whose party came to power at election s last month, said his priority was closing a naval capability gap that is expected to open when Australia’s aging fleet of six Collins-class diesel-electric submarines begins to retire from 2038.

The United States and Britain have agreed to provide Australia with a fleet of submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology. But when the agreement was announced in September, the first submarine was not expected to be delivered until 2040.

Former Defense Minister Peter Dutton said this month that the United States could be persuaded to provide Australia with two Virginia-class submarines from its Connecticut production line by 2030.

Marles, who is acting prime minister while Anthony Albanese is overseas, doubted Australia would have a single nuclear-powered submarine by 2030.

“I think that is optimistic in the extreme,” Marles told Australian Broadcasting Corp., saying the previous government had expected a delivery date in the 2040s. But he added, “We will be looking at every option available to try and bring that time forward."

Dutton, who is now opposition leader, said China would have the technology to detect Collins-class submarines in the South China Sea by 2035.

Unlike nuclear submarines, diesel-electric submarines have to surface and run on diesel-propulsion while they recharge their batteries. China is developing technology that would detect submarines on the surface, Dutton said.

Prime Minister Albanese plans to visit French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris this week to repair bilateral relations that soured in September when the previous Australian government tore up a 90 billion Australian dollar ($62 billion) contract for a French state-owned company to build a fleet of 12 diesel-electric submarines.

Albanese’s government announced recently that it had agreed to pay France’s Naval Group a 555-million-euro ($583-million) settlement for breaking the contract.

Lawmakers from the previous Australian administration said the new government had paid too much.

But Albanese pointed to bureaucrats’ estimates before a Senate hearing in April that breaking the contract was expected to cost AU$5.5 billion ($3.8 billion).

Albanese said his administration had brought that cost down to AU$3.4 billion ($2.3 billion) through the cooperation of Macron and the French government.

French anger over the canceled contract had delayed negotiations on an Australian free trade deal with the European Union.

Australia’s new Foreign Minister Penny Wong is visiting her birth country Malaysia to allay fears that the Australian move to nuclear propulsion could spark a regional arms race. She said Tuesday that her government was committed to ensuring the region remained peaceful, stable and prosperous.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Danish mink cull: PM Frederiksen and officials heavily criticised

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has been heavily criticised by a commission investigating her government's decision to cull millions of mink during the Covid pandemic. In 2020 the government decided to cull Denmark's entire farmed mink population to try to stop the spread of Covid-19. But there was a political...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner’s wife shares heartbreaking admission

It has been over four months since WNBA star Brittney Griner was initially detained in Russia for allegedly being found with vape cartridges containing a hashish oil, a marijuana concentrate which carries a significant penalty within the country. Russia recently decided that her criminal trial would begin on Friday, and...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

MPs should not bring babies into Commons, says cross-party review

MPs should not be allowed to bring babies into the House of Commons chamber during debates, a cross-party review has recommended after mounting “confusion” about the rules. The procedure committee report was ordered amid an outcry over Labour backbencher Stella Creasy being told she could no longer bring...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Marles
Person
Penny Wong
Person
Peter Dutton
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Anthony Albanese
BBC

Can Kenya translate sevens success and reach Rugby World Cup?

Dates: 1-10 July Venue: Marseille and Aix-en-Provence, France. Collins Injera wants Kenya to try and replicate their rugby sevens success in the 15-man game as the East Africans aim to reach a first ever Rugby World Cup. Kenya have played at the past five Rugby Sevens World Cups, reaching the...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Propulsion#Nuclear Technology#South China Sea#Defense
BBC

PM says Jagtar Singh Johal's detention in India is 'arbitrary'

The prime minister has described the detention of a Scottish man in India as arbitrary. Jagtar Singh Johal, a Sikh activist, has been locked up without trial since November 2017. He is accused of being part of a terror plot against right-wing Hindu leaders. Boris Johnson used the wording for...
WORLD
The Guardian

Australian company secures $700,000 deal for carbon capture and storage machine

A solar-powered and tent-sized Australian prototype machine that can suck CO2 from the air has secured a $700,000 contract to capture and store carbon. The deal, part of a project backed by corporates including the owners of Google and Facebook, is thought to be the first time an Australian company has secured a deal to remove CO2 using direct air capture (DAC) technology.
INDUSTRY
BBC

What's happening in Parliament next week?

It's going to be a testing week for the government and the prime minister - with Boris Johnson facing a statement to MPs on his string of international summits, and what promises to be an awkward PMQs. And there's his appearance on Wednesday before the Liaison Committee, the super-committee of...
POLITICS
Nature.com

Characterization of nanofluids using multifractal analysis of a liquid droplet trace

The article presents an innovative approach to the analysis of nanofluids using a nonlinear multifractal algorithm. The conducted research concerned nanofluids prepared from SiO2 nanoparticles (~"‰0.01Â g) suspended in 100Â ml of demineralized water and in 100Â ml of 99.5% isopropanol. Subsequently, the nanofluids were subjected to conventional characterization methods such as: determination of the contact angle, determination of zeta potential, pH, and particle size analysis. The obtained results show that the prepared nanofluid is stable in terms of agglomeration over time (nanofluid suspension) and properly prepared in terms of dissolving and dispersing powder particles. The authors, analyzing the results of the presented methods for characterizing nanofluids, proposed a multifractal analysis, which allows detailed local descriptions of complex scaling behaviour, using a spectrum of singularity exponents. Nonlinear analyzes show that the use of multifractal algorithm for nanofluids can improve the process of fluid quality analysis and its preparation based on the multifractal spectrum.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Malaysia
Country
Australia
Country
China
The Guardian

BT staff vote for first national strike in 35 years

BT staff have voted for their first national strike in 35 years, which is expected to affect customers across the country having broadband services installed or getting faults fixed. The strike by BT engineers and call centre staff represents the vast majority of its 58,000-strong frontline workforce, and the trade...
BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

721K+
Followers
163K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy