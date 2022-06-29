ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chris Pratt Says He Never Went To Controversial Church, Reveals Where He Does Worship

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o4aqu_0gP9f6MG00

Click here to read the full article.

“I never went to Hillsong,” Chris Pratt says of the controversial church in a Men’s Health cover story published today. “I’ve never actually been to Hillsong. I don’t know anyone from that church.”

Those are among the Jurassic World: Dominion star’s most definitive comments since he became a sort-of symbol for Christianity in Hollywood.

Pratt traces people associating him with the town’s young evangelical movement to an acceptance speech at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards in which he said, “God is real. God loves you, God wants the best for you. Believe that; I do.”

Perhaps the use of the word “you” and the command “Believe that; I do” were a little too evangelical for some. Pratt admits as much to Men’s Health.

“Maybe it was hubris for me to stand up on the stage and say the things that I said. I’m not sure I touched anybody.”

In 2019, after Pratt went on The Late Show and spoke with Stephen Colbert about his faith, Elliot Page tweeted, “Oh. K. Um. But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address that too?”

The Umbrella Academy actor then added, “If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don’t be surprised if someone simply wonders why it’s not addressed. Being anti LGBTQ is wrong, there aren’t two sides. The damage it causes is severe. Full stop. Sending love to all.”

While it’s unclear if Page was referencing the scandal-plagued Hillsong Church , to which many prominent young Christians in Hollywood once belonged, the Twittersphere certainly took it that way. Hillsong was alleged to practice gay conversion therapy, which attempts to “pray the gay away.” The method “is not based on medical or scientific evidence,” according to the American Medical Association, which opposes its use.

Pratt responded on Instagram at the time, “It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates people’ and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ. Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone.” The Guardians of the Galaxy actor did not name Hillsong, and there’s a good reason for that: He doesn’t attend services there.

His Guardians director, James Gunn, came to Pratt’s defense at the time and pointed out to Twitter critics that Pratt had never been confirmed to be a member of said reportedly anti-LGBTQ church.

“He isn’t. I know the church he currently goes to. Do you? (The answer is you don’t, but you heard from someone who heard from someone who heard from someone where he goes to church, so decided, “yeah, okay, I’ll believe this terrible thing I heard online about this celebrity!”)

Pratt, in fact, tells Men’s Health that he attends Zoe Church in Los Angeles, which counts former Hillsong adherent Justin Bieber among its fans. Zoe Church founder Chad Veach did tell the New York Times that he modeled his faith community, in part, after Hillsong.

Pratt also says that while he attends services at Veach’s church, he does not do so exclusively. As an example, the actor says he and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger baptized one of their children at a Catholic church in Santa Monica where she worshipped as a child.

Besides, the star contends he’s not actually a religious person.

“Religion has been oppressive as f*ck for a long time,” Pratt tells Men’s Health. “I didn’t know that I would kind of become the face of religion when really I’m not a religious person. I think there’s a distinction between being religious — adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God — and using it to control people, to take money from people, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred. Whatever it is. The evil that’s in the heart of every single man has glommed onto the back of religion and come along for the ride.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 13

Missy McKim
3d ago

To some, Father God and his Son, Jesus are controversial. But in the end God has the last word and what he says IS……..that’s the way it will be—it says every knee will bow and every one will proclaim him Lord of All!!!! And is doesn’t matter who has a tantrum about it either. He doesn’t do tantrums!!!!!! Every person will meet him face to face and give an account of their actions and life to him on Judgment Day……

Reply
13
Diego
3d ago

There’s this sophisticated psychological ability we all have to live with ambivalence. You can disagree with something without hating anyone. It’s a great skill to have. I would suggest we are being coerced into abdicating this useful human skill in order to drive a wedge between people and promote ideologies at the expense of people.

Reply
6
Lari Oubre
3d ago

Who cares where he goes. Why can’t the people who preach acceptance and tolerance of all just let people be?

Reply
6
Related
Deadline

‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Shoved To Pavement By LAPD During Pro-Choice Rally, Says She’s Seen Worse – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, with Sweetin comment and video Jodie Sweetin said on E!’s Daily Pop today that while she understands “people are shocked” to see “Stephanie Tanner” — her character on Full House — subjected to she describes as “a very minor incident of police brutality,” she hopes the public focus will remain on the larger issues. “I think people are shocked when they see Stephanie Tanner, something happen to her, it makes it more real, and I hate that,” Sweetin said. “I hate that it takes people knowing someone or someone they recognize for people to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick’s Las Vegas Raiders Workout Was “A Disaster,” Sports Commenter Warren Sapp Claims

Click here to read the full article. What may have been Colin Kaepernick’s last shot at a National Football League job didn’t go very well, according to Hall of Famer Warren Sapp. Speaking to urban news site VladTV, Sapp didn’t hold back when Kaepernick’s May workout with the Las Vegas Raiders came up in conversation. The VladTV host mentioned that there were rumors the workout didn’t go very well. Sapp jumped in, saying, “I heard it was a disaster. I heard it was one of the worst workouts ever. I’m wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t get out,...
NFL
Deadline

Travis Barker Hospitalized For Pancreatitis, According To Multiple Reports – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Multiple reports now indicate that Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was hospitalized yesterday for pancreatitis. Barker was accompanied to the hospital by wife Kourtney Kardashian. TMZ’s report says doctors believe it was triggered by a colonoscopy. Sources close to the family say the musician recently had the procedure. “Travis was sick and had intense pain in his abdomen and it really concerned him and Kourtney,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. PREVIOUSLY on Tuesday: Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was hospitalized in Los Angeles today for unknown reasons, according to multiple reports. The 46-year-old Barker, accompanied by wife...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Katherine Schwarzenegger shares first photos of second baby with Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger gave fans a first glimpse of her and Chris Pratt’s second baby, Eloise Christina, in a series of photos Sunday. “May & June,” the author captioned her Instagram post. In the first snap, Schwarzenegger, 32, smiled coyly at the camera while her youngest daughter peeked her tiny hand out. She shared a second snap in which the tot’s legs rested on her lap. The proud mama also showed her oldest daughter, Lyla Maria, 1, picking flowers from the ground. Like always, Schwarzenegger kept both of her girls’ faces out of the pictures, something she has done since her oldest was born in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Meledandri
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
James Gunn
Person
Katherine Schwarzenegger
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Chris Pratt
ETOnline.com

Chris Pratt Says Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Gave Him Hall Pass To Go Golfing Before His B-Day (Exclusive)

Chris Pratt is enjoying the quiet family life these days. The actor just celebrated his 43rd birthday on Tuesday and spent the occasion enjoying life's simple pleasures. Pratt spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi at the premiere of his new action series The Terminal List at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles on Wednesday, and he opened up about how he commemorated his special day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Hillsong Church#Celebrity#Men S Health#Mtv Movie Tv Awards
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Professes His ‘Love’ For Ex Gwyneth Paltrow As She Interviews Him 25 Years After Split

Brad Pitt, 58, and Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, are the definition of friendly exes. 25 years after they ended their engagement, the former couple reunited for an interview on Gwyneth’s Goop lifestyle website where Brad promoted his new clothing brand, God’s True Cashmere. The famous actors bonded over their previous romance and spoke about Gwyneth’s late father Bruce Paltrow, who was close to Brad before he died in 2002. “What impact did he have on you?” Gwyneth asked the Fight Club actor. “Why did you love him, even though we didn’t get married, unfortunately.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Selena Gomez Speaks Out Against Roe v. Wade Reversal at ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Premiere: ‘I’m Just Not Happy’

Click here to read the full article. “Only Murders in the Building” star Selena Gomez took a moment during the second season’s red carpet premiere to speak out against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively ending federal protections for abortion access. “It’s about voting,” Gomez told Variety. “It’s about getting men — men needing to stand up and also speak against this issue. It’s also the amount of women that are hurting. I’m just not happy and I hope that we can do everything in our power to do something to change that.” .@SelenaGomez on what Hollywood can do...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
wonderwall.com

Billy Eichner jokingly reveals he's straight as Anna Kendrick quips 'we can finally live our truth!' in epic response to viral romance claim, plus more news

Billy Eichner, Anna Kendrick hilariously 'come out' as a couple in response to clickbait story about their alleged romance. Sorry ladies, Billy Eichner is still very much an openly gay man, despite a bit of viral clickbait that recently suggested otherwise. He's also still hilarious, as proven by his response to said clickbait. On Saturday, the "Billy on the Street" star shared a screenshot of an article touting his supposed romance with "Noelle" costar Anna Kendrick as one of the "new celebrity couples that made us believe in love in 2022." The photo showed Billy and Anna's pic beside an image of Rebel Wilson and her new girlfriend, Ramona Agruma. "Um," wrote Billy, who covered Entertainment Weekly's Pride issue earlier this month. "Hey @AnnaKendrick47 — cats out of the bag!!!" he posted on Twitter. Playing along (and then some), Anne joked in response, "We can finally live our truth Billy! You've felt so pressured to seem like a gay man that you made #BrosMovie but you're free now! Our love can flourish!" Anna was referring to the comic's upcoming feature film, "Bros," which the New York Times notes is a "rare" case of "a major studio comedy about queer characters, played by queer actors." In the comments on Billy's Instagram post, Anna cracked one more joke, writing: "Honestly… I was so into this dress and ponytail, I'm just glad this pic is getting some play. Also, love you baby." Back on Twitter, meanwhile, Billy was still having fun with his alleged straight romance. "Guys I know this is really bad timing with all the Bros stuff," he posted, "but…I'm straight." In another tweet, he shared the "Bros" trailer, which he declared to be "PROOF I'M STILL GAY," before quipping the next day: "Look guys, this is Hollywood. BROS is coming and I have to say I'm straight so that I can win AWARDS for playing gay!"
CELEBRITIES
People

Amber Heard's Sister Breaks Silence After Johnny Depp Verdict: 'Cards Were Stacked Against Us'

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez is breaking her silence after the jury sided mostly with Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against his ex-wife. Last Wednesday, the seven-person jury handed down their verdict which awarded Depp, 58, $10.35 million in damages, finding that Heard, 36, defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, in which she did not name him.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’

Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Admits Justin Bieber Split Helped Her Learn To Not ‘Tolerate Nonsense’

Selena Gomez made a rare comment about her breakup from Justin Bieber during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter for its Awards Chatter podcast. The breakup happened in 2018, during a time when Selena says she was doing a lot of “soul searching” and learning about herself. “I was, you know, obviously going through a really tough breakup and then I was left with the question of my career and where am I gonna go and what’s gonna happen?” she explained. “It just was all of these different things I was feeling. And then my medical stuff kind of kicked in — I was dealing with my lupus and some kidney problems. It was actually really hard.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

98K+
Followers
31K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy