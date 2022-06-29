ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

CSU ‘making our world a little more sustainable’ with new turbine donation

By Dillon Thomas
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State University is now on the leading front of research universities after obtaining a 3.5 megawatt gas turbine donation. The turbine, donated by Solar Turbines, is the largest research turbine of it’s type on any campus in the United States and is being prepared for installation at CSU’s Powerhouse campus in northern Fort Collins.
Bret Windom, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering said the new turbine comes as the federal government has invested billions of dollars into the exploration of hydrogen-based power.

“Traditionally these gas turbines operate on natural gas. Hydrogen is much more reactive,” Windom told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=389FNE_0gP9f5TX00

(credit: CBS)

CSU’s Powerhouse campus is located in the old city powerplant just off of College Ave. in Fort Collins. Built just along the Poudre River the facility now researches the future of solar, wind and hydro powers.

Windom said the new turbine will allow students to study how the bolster renewable energy.

“When we have excess renewable energy like wind turbines and solar panels we can store that energy in hydrogen to be used later. And, we can generate the hydrogen from water. So, it is renewably sourced. And, when it burns, the only emission from hydrogen ideally would be water vapor. So no Co2 emissions,” Windom said.

When in operation it will take the turbine only one hour to create enough energy to power the average American home for three months.

“Its lifecycle is very green, and it will allow us to use more renewable energy,” Windom said. “We can use this water through green electricity, create hydrogen and then burn that hydrogen in a gas turbine when we need power. That is when the renewables aren’t keeping up with the demand.”

Windom said the goal is to one day have the turbine plugged into the grid to produce energy and export it to residents in Fort Collins.

“It is going to play a big part in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and making our world a little more sustainable,” Windom said.

CBS Denver

Traveling this holiday weekend? Get ready for some company

It's a 3-day holiday weekend so you already know people are going to be traveling. AAA Colorado estimates around seven 786,000 Coloradans will travel 50 miles or more. They believe 72,000 of those travelers will go by air.If they live in or are visiting Colorado, there's a pretty good chance they will be coming through Denver International Airport. Friday it got progressively busier as the day rolled on.Carr Cavan is from San Diego and was traveling home through DIA Friday."We were in Sheridan Wyoming to do some horseback riding and spend some time in the country," he said.He and his...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Independence Eve: Things to know about Sunday's celebration at Civic Center Park

Independence Eve is back! The Civic Center Conservancy is again hosting the free concert and fireworks show at Civic Center Park in Denver. The gates will open at 4 p.m. Sunday with food trucks and bars open in the park. CBS News Colorado's Michelle Griego and Dominic Garcia are the hosts for the concert beginning at 5 p.m. With the music still playing, the evening ends with its traditional bang -- a fireworks finale off the top of the Denver City & County Building, accompanied by a synchronized light show. (Please be aware that these are not...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

US 6 closed between Highway 119 & I-70

US Highway 6 reopened after it was closed Friday evening between CO Highway 119 and I-70/US 40 at Floyd Hill. The highway was closed due to a rope rescue medical emergency. Drivers were urged to take an alternate route during the closure. 
CBS Denver

Denver launches new housing program for the homeless

The City of Denver launched a new program to get more people experiencing homelessness into reliable housing. Denver is among the first cities to try something like this. Grant money is helping the plan leaders think will make a difference, and it's the first city to be awarded the grant money by the Social Impact Partnership Pay for Results Act.The up to $5.5 million dollar grant combined with the success of the Denver social impact bond will help those who are in and out of the hospitals and the jail system.The at least 125 people selected for this program will...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Independence Eve returning to downtown Denver

In less than 24 hours, Denver's Independence Eve celebration will kick off for the first time since 2019.The Civic Center Conservancy is once again hosting the free concert and fireworks show at Civic Center Park in Denver Sunday July 3. CBS News Colorado's Michelle Griego and Dominic Garcia are the hosts for the concert beginning at 5 p.m.On Saturday, crews were in the middle of transitioning the park from hosting a Stanley Cup Parade and rally to hosting Independence Eve."Set up started yesterday. We can kind of feel the excitement in the air here in the park," said Eric Lazzari,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver aims to help combat climate change with price hike for trash service

DENVER (CBS4)– The price of picking up trash is going up. Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, Denver residents will have to pay for trash pick up – people like Chris King. “I think the price of everything is going up. Why does the price of trash have to go up?” It will cost $9 a month for a 35 gallon trash can, $13 if you have a 65 gallon bin and $21 for a 95 gallon can. The flip side is there will be no charges for weekly recycling or compost pickup. (credit: CBS) Nancy Kuhn, a spokesperson for the Denver Department of Transportation...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Bear relocated after climbing into tree in Safeway parking lot

A bear had to be relocated this week in Loveland after it found its way up a tree at a Safeway parking lot off Highway 34.The bear was a young female. It was running through neighborhoods in the northern Colorado city before it climbed up into the tree.Wildlife officers were able to safely get the bear down after tranquilizing it. They released it back into the wild after that.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Daily Shot At Late Day Showers And Thunderstorms

DENVER(CBS)-  Our summer monsoon flow continues to keep a supply of moisture pumping into the Rockies thru the middle of next week. As a result we have a daily chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms scattered across Colorado thru Independence Day. Saturday will see mostly clear skies across the state to start the weekend. By, afternoon with the heat of the day scattered storms will pop in the mountains and track over the eastern plains late in the afternoon.More moisture will be available in Sunday's southerly surge. This will bring in clouds across the mountains and Front Range by...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

2 days of water lost after vandals sabotage infrastructure

While the water in Northglenn may seem plentiful, every drop counts."The two days gone is just gone," Northglenn city spokesperson Diana Wilson said.That was how long before their team noticed the water, they were supposed to be seeing come from Berthoud Pass wasn't where it should be.On a trip into the mountains, they found gates that control the flow had been damaged."Somebody was actually removing part of the mechanisms to make it open and close and hard not to imagine that wasn't purposefully done when it was on all four of them," she said.The damage will cost roughly $50,000 to...
NORTHGLENN, CO
CBS Denver

It's a real family affair for food truck that will be at Independence Eve

What's better for a 4th of July party than barbecue? The Hedahl family will be serving up their barbecued pork and chicken for Independence Eve from within their Still Smokin BBQ food truck.They are one of about a dozen food trucks the Civic Center Conservancy has invited to Civic Center Park for the return of Independence Eve. Dad (Erik) stays busy cooking all the meat as mom (Cagney) whips up the special sides including a family coleslaw. Even 11-year-old Gunnar is part of the team, taking orders and handling the money. "I've learned, of course, giving back change. Talking to...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Public Schools staff fight for living wage

Teachers don't get paid enough. Much of the school staff parents haven't met get paid even less, but they're just as important. Denver Public Schools paraprofessionals, maintenance staff, nutrition workers, and others who keep schools functioning want a $5 raise. Many say they're barely making enough to get by. These workers met at DPS headquarters Tuesday to rally, asking the district to meet their union demands and pay them at least $20 per hour. "Fifteen dollars and 87 cents per hour is not enough to live with dignity in Denver," said a spokesperson for Coloradans for the Common Good. "It is also not...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Gross Reservoir reopens for recreation after deadly accident

Gross Reservoir will reopen for recreation on Saturday after it was closed for a couple of weeks following a deadly accident. The deadly accident happened June 18 during work on the reservoir's expansion project.      A dump truck carrying 7,000 pounds of rocks got too close to the edge of the road, the road collapsed, sending the dump truck rolling downhill into the water. The large dump truck loaded with approximately 7,000 pounds of rock tumbled over rocks and trees into water about 35 feet deep.The driver, an engineer with six years of experience, worked for contractor Kiewit Barnard Construction. The vehicle is part of the Gross Reservoir Expansion Project that is being conducted to increase the capacity of the reservoir that supplies Denver Water. The nearly half billion dollar project calls for increasing the capacity of the reservoir by enlarging the dam and raising the potential water level. It is still five years from completion. Current reservoir capacity is about 42,000 acre feet of water. The project will increase that by 77,000 acre feet. (An acre foot is about 326,000 gallons.)The closure included on-water recreation, hiking and picnicking.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Adams 14 School District sues for judicial review of state board's reorganization decision

The Adams County 14 School District is fighting back after the Colorado State Board of Education voted to reorganize the district in May. In a court complaint filed Tuesday, the district said the state board's order has caused the district "substantial and irreparable injury." "Never in Colorado's history has the state board used its 'general supervision' authority to order a constitutionally created public school district with constitutionally derived local control powers to reorganize and dissolve," the district wrote in the complaint. "As a direct result of the order, a large number of teachers and staff have resigned from Adams 14,...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Road closures, RTD routes in flex during Avs parade, rally

There are road closures and RTD changes during the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup parade and rally in downtown Denver on Thursday. RTD encouraged fans to take public transportation to avoid traffic and parking issues. RTD urges fans to check the route on their website before planning the trip downtown. There are some changes for riders with detours for some routes. D and H trains will be rerouted to Union Station and will not serve the Colfax at Auraria Station through the downtown loop. The L line trains will not be in service during the parade. For those riding scooters, there is a...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Vandalism to water gates means 'monumental losses' for city of Northglenn

The Grand County Sheriff's Department says recent vandalism to water diversion gates could "monumental losses" of water to the city of Northglenn. The sheriff's office says the city of Northglenn owns a water ditch on Berthoud Pass - in unincorporated Grand County.That ditch diverts water through the gates to Northglenn, authorities say.City employees reported the theft of water and criminal mischief on June 22 after they realized a "sudden and significant" drop in water over the course of two days.They found multiple diversion gates had been intentionally damaged or destroyed."This type of crime is extremely concerning and is in no way victimless. The residents of the City of Northglenn are directly impacted by this vandalism," Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said in a news release on June 30.Those with more information about the vandalism are asked to call the sheriff's office at 970-725-3343 or send an email to so_investigations@co.grand.co.us.
NORTHGLENN, CO
CBS Denver

