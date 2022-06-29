Reed, Pomeroy come out in front in close Park City School Board race

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Election results for Summit County school boards (the top two advance to the general election in November):

Preliminary results

Park City School Board No. 4

Meredith Reed — 35.50% — 454 votes

Mandy Pomery — 33.39% — 427 votes

Josh Mann — 31.12% — 398 votes

—

“Based on the unofficial results, I am pleased to be continuing on to the general election in November, and am very grateful to my supporters and voters,” Reed said in a statement. “Josh and I share many concerns about the current board and the district. Throughout the remainder of the campaign, I will continue to advocate for accountability to voters, open meetings, and be a staunch supporter of our educators, staff, and students. In November, I look forward to being elected and serving with Nick Hill and bringing new leadership to the board.”

“With numbers still coming in and the results still not yet official, I am very confident I’ll be moving forward into the general election and I am thrilled beyond measure at the prospect of moving forward with my campaign and serving District 4 in the most positive and effective ways possible,” Pomeroy said.

—

South Summit School Board No. 5

Olivia Gunnerson — 57.59% — 167 votes

Jerry Parker — 21.72% — 63 votes

Troy Beckstead — 20.69% — 60 votes

