Reed, Pomeroy come out in front in close Park City School Board race
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Election results for Summit County school boards (the top two advance to the general election in November):
Preliminary results
Park City School Board No. 4
Meredith Reed — 35.50% — 454 votes
Mandy Pomery — 33.39% — 427 votes
Josh Mann — 31.12% — 398 votes
—
“Based on the unofficial results, I am pleased to be continuing on to the general election in November, and am very grateful to my supporters and voters,” Reed said in a statement. “Josh and I share many concerns about the current board and the district. Throughout the remainder of the campaign, I will continue to advocate for accountability to voters, open meetings, and be a staunch supporter of our educators, staff, and students. In November, I look forward to being elected and serving with Nick Hill and bringing new leadership to the board.”
“With numbers still coming in and the results still not yet official, I am very confident I’ll be moving forward into the general election and I am thrilled beyond measure at the prospect of moving forward with my campaign and serving District 4 in the most positive and effective ways possible,” Pomeroy said.
—
South Summit School Board No. 5
Olivia Gunnerson — 57.59% — 167 votes
Jerry Parker — 21.72% — 63 votes
Troy Beckstead — 20.69% — 60 votes
