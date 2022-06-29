ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Reed, Pomeroy come out in front in close Park City School Board race

By TownLift // TownLift
TownLift
TownLift
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45aE7a_0gP9f1wd00

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Election results for Summit County school boards (the top two advance to the general election in November):

Preliminary results

Park City School Board No. 4

Meredith Reed — 35.50% — 454 votes

Mandy Pomery — 33.39% — 427 votes

Josh Mann — 31.12% — 398 votes

“Based on the unofficial results, I am pleased to be continuing on to the general election in November, and am very grateful to my supporters and voters,” Reed said in a statement. “Josh and I share many concerns about the current board and the district.  Throughout the remainder of the campaign, I will continue to advocate for accountability to voters, open meetings, and be a staunch supporter of our educators, staff, and students. In November, I look forward to being elected and serving with Nick Hill and bringing new leadership to the board.”

“With numbers still coming in and the results still not yet official, I am very confident I’ll be moving forward into the general election and I am thrilled beyond measure at the prospect of moving forward with my campaign and serving District 4 in the most positive and effective ways possible,” Pomeroy said.

South Summit School Board No. 5

Olivia Gunnerson — 57.59% — 167 votes

Jerry Parker — 21.72% — 63 votes

Troy Beckstead — 20.69% — 60 votes


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TownLift

Transit to Trails returns

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City’s Transit to Trails program returns this weekend and will last through October. The free service allows hikers and bikers to catch a ride from […]
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
Summit County, UT
Elections
Park City, UT
Elections
County
Summit County, UT
Utah State
Utah Elections
Summit County, UT
Government
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Park City School Board#South Summit School Board#Townlift Daily Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
616K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy