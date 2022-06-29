ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Dells, WI

Parkview's Jenna Olin, Brodhead's Kiarra Moe to play in All-Star basketball game in Wisconsin Dells

By By Daily News staff
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 4 days ago

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis.—Parkview graduate Jenna Olin and Brodhead graduate Kiarra Moe will team up Wednesday in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Division 4 basketball game at Just A Game Field House.

They will play for a D4 South squad coached by Platteville’s Brandon Temperly and Lancaster’s Brian Knapp and Mark Uppena.

The D5 game begins the action at 9 a.m., followed by D4 at 11 a.m. (or 10 minutes after the prior game), D3 at 1 p.m., D2 at 3 p.m. and D1 at 5 p.m. Times are approximate.

Olin was a standout for the Vikings, scoring 1,156 career points. She averaged 16.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals as a senior. She also converted 47 3-pointers.

Moe was a First Team All-Rock Valley performer, averaging 12.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals.

Both Stateline players have practiced with the team this week and attended a banquet Tuesday night. They also raised money for cancer research through fan and family pledges.

The boys all-star games will be played on Thursday at the same venue. Big Foot’s Gus Foster will play for the D3 White team.

The schedule for the boys is the same as the girls with D5 starting at 9 a.m.

