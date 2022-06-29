Taylor’s complete game, 2 RBIs guide Renegades to win

ROSports File Photo: Landon Taylor threw a complete game and added 2 RBIs in Richmond's win.

SANFORD — A productive first inning proved to be the difference maker for the varsity Richmond Renegades on Tuesday.

Traveling to Southern Lee High School, the Renegades returned to the win column with a 4-1 victory.

Sophomore Landon Taylor redeemed himself following a tough start in his last outing, and threw a complete game for his first win of the summer.

Across seven innings of work, Taylor allowed just five hits, struck out eight batters and stranded nine base runners.

In two different innings he faced just four batters, and he retired Southern Lee in order in the sixth.

Richmond scored three runs in the top of the first, which would eventually be enough to win the game.

Sending nine batters to the dish, a hit-by-pitch and two walks loaded the bases with one out.

Taylor helped his cause by putting the ball in play and reached safely on an error, allowing junior Isaac Hinshaw (HBP) to score.

Two at-bats later and with two outs, junior Zavier Lowry also reached on an error, this one at short. Senior Ethan Clayton (walk) and sophomore Mason Murray (walk) both raced home to make it a 3-0 lead.

Southern Lee got a run back in the home half on a sacrifice fly to left. Following the catch, Richmond doubled up a runner trying to advance to second to end the inning.

After being retired in order in the second and third frames, the Renegades added their final run in the top of the fourth.

Again, Taylor helped his cause with an RBI line drive single to right field. Clayton, who was plunked with a pitch to lead off the frame, scored from third.

The Renegades only managed to collect two hits in the win, one from Taylor and the other from junior Davis Faw (single in the fifth).

Richmond capitalized on three free passes and two Southern Lee errors.

Improving to 2-1 this summer, the Renegades will host Lee County on Wednesday. Action between the two teams will start at 7 p.m.