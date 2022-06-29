ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Taylor’s complete game, 2 RBIs guide Renegades to win

By Kyle Pillar
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3op9OF_0gP9eJmf00
ROSports File Photo: Landon Taylor threw a complete game and added 2 RBIs in Richmond's win.

SANFORD — A productive first inning proved to be the difference maker for the varsity Richmond Renegades on Tuesday.

Traveling to Southern Lee High School, the Renegades returned to the win column with a 4-1 victory.

Sophomore Landon Taylor redeemed himself following a tough start in his last outing, and threw a complete game for his first win of the summer.

Across seven innings of work, Taylor allowed just five hits, struck out eight batters and stranded nine base runners.

In two different innings he faced just four batters, and he retired Southern Lee in order in the sixth.

Richmond scored three runs in the top of the first, which would eventually be enough to win the game.

Sending nine batters to the dish, a hit-by-pitch and two walks loaded the bases with one out.

Taylor helped his cause by putting the ball in play and reached safely on an error, allowing junior Isaac Hinshaw (HBP) to score.

Two at-bats later and with two outs, junior Zavier Lowry also reached on an error, this one at short. Senior Ethan Clayton (walk) and sophomore Mason Murray (walk) both raced home to make it a 3-0 lead.

Southern Lee got a run back in the home half on a sacrifice fly to left. Following the catch, Richmond doubled up a runner trying to advance to second to end the inning.

After being retired in order in the second and third frames, the Renegades added their final run in the top of the fourth.

Again, Taylor helped his cause with an RBI line drive single to right field. Clayton, who was plunked with a pitch to lead off the frame, scored from third.

The Renegades only managed to collect two hits in the win, one from Taylor and the other from junior Davis Faw (single in the fifth).

Richmond capitalized on three free passes and two Southern Lee errors.

Improving to 2-1 this summer, the Renegades will host Lee County on Wednesday. Action between the two teams will start at 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Sanford, NC
Richmond County, NC
Sports
wschronicle.com

Unruly behavior ruins yet another youth sporting event

For years I have been saying that there are some parents and coaches who have been ruining youth sports with their bad behavior on the sidelines and in the stands. This behavior seems to have progressed even more now that we have come out of the pandemic and I don’t think we have seen the worst of it.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Complete Game#Richmond Renegades#Southern Lee High School
The Richmond Observer

Dr. Paul Nelson Locklear elected UNCP Alumni Board president

Dr. Paul Nelson Locklear immersed himself in campus life at UNC Pembroke as a student in the mid-1990s. He was highly engaged in co-curricular experiences, from student organizations, intramural sports and fraternity life to community service. Once dubbed the admissions office poster child, his likeness was widely used in promotional and marketing materials.
PEMBROKE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
kiss951.com

The Most Famous Restaurant In North Carolina

The most famous restaurant in North Carolina may be one you’ve never even heard of!. Our favorite people over at LoveFood found the most famous restaurants in each state. These are legendary restaurants that have added fifty things to my bucket list!. The most famous restaurant in North Carolina...
RESTAURANTS
CBS 17

NC man wins $5M off of $30 scratch-off ticket

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man in Greensboro splurged on a $30 scratch-off ticket. Now, he’s a millionaire. Torrance Person, of Greensboro, bought a 200X The Cash ticket at the 7-Eleven on Greensboro Road in High Point, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. His winnings? 5 million. Person went to the lottery headquarters on […]
GREENSBORO, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Forced To Become Unincorporated Land

Those North Carolina maps are experiencing a change. The North Carolina town of East Laurinburg is about to be considered unincorporated land. The former small town was part of Scotland County. If you make the drive from the Charlotte area to the beach you’ve likely driven through Scotland County along 74. This change in distinction will go into effect on July 1. Why you may ask? Well according to the Carolina Public Press financial violations led to this move.
POLITICS
FOX8 News

I-40 crash closes multiple lanes in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 East are closed following a crash in Greensboro, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The crash occurred at Mile Marker 221 near Exit 221 for South Elm-Eugene Street. The closure began at 4:03 p.m. and NCDOT currently estimates that it will last until […]
GREENSBORO, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy