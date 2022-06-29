Beloit Turner's Sydney Andrews applauds Wisconsin prep wrestling move

BELOIT—This normally isn’t the time of year for big news to come out about high school wrestling in Wisconsin, but late last week the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association made one Beloit Turner Trojan’s day.

The WIAA announced the girls tournament next season will be held at Madison’s Kohl Center in conjunction with the boys.

Turner wrestler Sydney Andrews, third at the all-girls state tournament in 2022 as a freshman, is elated with the news.

“I am so excited,” she said,. “I sort of assumed this would happen eventually, but I didn’t think it would happen this soon. The Kohl Center is a much bigger place and I think girls wrestling will be recognized more by having it there.”

Andrews competed in the first-ever WIAA State Girls Wrestling Tournament last January at the La Crosse Center, finishing third at 126 pounds. After a first-round bye, she pinned her next two opponents. In the semifinals, she was edged by Emma Gruenhagen of Boyceville, 3-1, but rebounded to pin Cassandra Valle of Waterloo in the third-place match.

Andrews admits she’s on a mission to grow her sport, at her high school and beyond. Turner had three girls on its varsity team a year ago, competing with the boys.

“We’ve had 10 more girls coming to open mats this summer to try out wrestling,” she said. “We’re going to have a girls (tournament) team at Turner separate from the boys team this year. That’s super exciting. This first year, we may have to travel, but I definitely think more girls will start wrestling once there are more all-girl teams.”

Turner head coach Matt Ries said that the wrestling program now has a female on the coaching staff, Kate Perkins, and that the Turner girls will compete in seven girls-only tournaments.

“We’ll still be all one program, practicing and training together,” he said. “We are excited to be moving toward the WIAA’s vision of an all-girls program.”

Andrews said she looks forward to continuing to wrestle on the boys team.

“I grew up wrestling against boys and I think it helps make me better,” she said. “I will just wrestle for girls state, though. I will do as many of the all-girls tournaments to get ready for girls state. I’d really like to win a title this time around.”

Andrews has been wrestling since she was 5 years old. Three uncles—Austin, Max and Cody—all wrestled at Turner and indoctrinated her into the sport.

“They definitely got me into it,” she said. “They all wrestled for the Beloit Nitro (club) team. I started wrestling with that team and just stuck with it.”

Andrews said when she isn’t busy with travel softball over this summer, she’s training with Ringers Wrestling Club as well as competing with the Badger Elite program. She also attended a wrestling camp at UW-Stevens Point last week.

“I do jump around from team to team,” she said. “Whoever asks me to wrestle. I think I’m wrestling with a team from Texas in a tournament in California in October.”

Andrews said her longer-term goals are to wrestle in college.

“My ultimate goal is to wrestle for (the University of) Iowa,” she said.