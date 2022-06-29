Rockers blast Birds, 7-4

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — The Rockers scored five runs in the first two innings and defeated the Charleston Dirty Birds 7-4 on Tuesday at Appalachian Power Park.

The Dirty Birds loaded the bases with two out in the bottom of the ninth but Connor Justus hit a ball back to pitcher Ryan Dull and into a double play that clinched High Point’s fifth straight victory.

The Rockers scored three in the first. Jerry Downs smacked a two-run homer and Logan Morrison followed with a solo shot.

Ben Alkinski, who was on base when Downs homered in the first, joined the long-ball parade in the second with Giovanny Alfonzo aboard, stretching the lead to 5-0.

It was Aklinski’s 11th homer of the season.

Charleston scored three in the fourth. A hit batter with the bases loaded forced in the first run and a single drove in the other two.

Downs drove in his third run of the game with a double that scored Alfonzo in the seventh, and the Rockers added another run in the eighth on an RBI groundout.

Nick Evangelista started on the mound and picked up the win for the Rockers. He allowed three runs and seven hits, struck out four and walked two in 5 ⅔ innings.

The teams meet again today.