Circle City Forward kick-off phase 2

By Amber Grigley
 4 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — There are a lot of infrastructure and transportation projects happening across the Circle City. On Wednesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett will kick off the second phase of his Circle City Forward initiative .

Residents tell WRTV they are happy to finally see this curb-to-curb enhancement in their community.

Clarissa Chappelle and her family relocated to the Circle City from Chicago just over a year ago.

"It'll be better on our cars for our children to ride up and down the block. A lot of us, we commute a lot with walking, bike riding and stuff like that," Chappelle said.

She lives on the near north side of Indianapolis. A community she's grown to love, despite its flaws.

"We had a pothole so bad it tore about three people's cars on this block. We were one of them," Chappelle said.

On Wednesday, Hogsett will join the Indianapolis Department of Public Works to kick off construction on projects included in the second phase of a multi-million-dollar infrastructure project.

The Circle City Forward initiative phase 2 is part of the $25 million allocated by Hogsett in 2021. An investment reconstructing some of the most deteriorated residential streets from across all city-county council districts.

"That's definitely exciting. I know my dad is constantly reporting potholes in this area," Lena Brooks-Kelly said.

Kelly is home visiting from college. She said it's nice to see the city finally making the necessary improvements.

"I feel like there's always talk of that, but to see that improvements are being made while I’m away really cool," Kelly said.

"It's exciting to know that someone does care about this community," Kelly said.

The construction kick-off will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Park Avenue, just north of 42nd street.

