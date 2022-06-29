Neighbors describe Gwinnett apartment where children allegedly lived with 'old food, urine, and feces'

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A pregnant woman and her unborn child have died after being hit and killed earlier this week, according to her friends. Sajida Hussaini, a 34-year-old Afghan refugee and mother of five, was crossing a Gwinnett County street with her 9-year-old son earlier this week when she was hit by a car. Hussaini was also six months pregnant.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Deputies with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said its Mental Health Task Force intervened and assisted a man experiencing psychosis. On June 28, a man who was in a manic state abandoned their car on Interstate 85 and jumped over barbwire to reach the Georgia State Patrol post in Suwanne.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A toddler was found abandoned in a car on Interstate 20 in DeKalb County, according to police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. DeKalb police said they found the child at about 5:30 p.m. Friday. Police said the car was empty...
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A search at a home where a double shooting took place this week in Gwinnett County led to two arrests and dozens of citations. Gwinnett County police issued a warrant at 1376 Tullifenney Court in Grayson on Wednesday. Days earlier, police responded to an argument between two groups at the home that ended up with two people shot.
ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer might have a career as a midwife ahead of him if he decides to get off of the force. Police say a veteran APD lieutenant was in a patrol vehicle over the weekend when he came across a soon-to-be mother and father rushing to get to the hospital to deliver their baby.
SMYRNA, Ga. — A mother is issuing a heartfelt message to anyone who knows the person who killed her son. We now know the name of the suspect whom police say shot and killed a man in Smyrna last month. Police gave Channel 2 pictures of Terrill Jones. Investigators...
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Police K9 Foundation says K9 Kai has had his leg amputated. K9 Kai, the 2-year-old Belgian Malinois dual-purpose (Narcotics and Patrol) K9, was injured in the line of duty on May 23 in a stand-off in Gwinnett County. The K9 was shot when the suspect started shooting at officers.
SUWANEE, Ga. — For every single runner in the annual July 4th AJC Peachtree Road Race, every single step toward the finish line is a singular, personal triumph. A triumph for them all — after going through so much tough training. And, for many of them, it is...
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett says he has received death threats since becoming the county’s sheriff in 2020. Scandrett, the first African American sheriff in the history of Henry County, spoke to Channel 2′s Tom Jones on Friday to address a number of concerns made by former sheriff candidate Jim Cox on social media regarding the state of the department.
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — For a moment, David Thompson thought he’d never see his 7 and 8-year-old daughters again when a masked robber held a gun to his head and demanded his car. “My life flashed before my eyes,” said Thompson, who handles roadside assistance calls for a...
DECATUR, Ga. — A man who worked at a popular Decatur coffee shop was convicted of arson on Thursday, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office. The office said 32-year-old Rickey Thomas was found guilty of:. Arson in the first degree. Arson in the second degree. Criminal damage...
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Clayton County police are investigating after a man was carjacked outside a popular Golden Corral restaurant. It happened Wednesday night and the man said he was just waiting to pick up his wife. "The only thing that came to my mind was my two girls when he...
VILLA RICA, Ga. (CBS46) - An 80-year-old Villa Rica man faces aggravated assault, aggravated battery and pending murder charges, after admitting to police that he shot and killed his wife of 55 years on Thursday. Police say around 12:05 p.m., Donald Staley called 9-1-1 and said he shot his wife,...
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police on Friday released the 911 call from an incident earlier this week when a body was found in Peachtree Creek in an upscale Buckhead neighborhood. Police said units responded to a location on Brookdale Drive NW not far from the creek around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Atlanta — A local family is looking for their loved one with acute memory loss who has been missing for more than 24 hours. Atlanta Police Department says Martha Cooper, 72, was last seen on June 30 around 10 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Days after a metro Atlanta mother allegedly stabbed three of her children to death and set the family’s house on fire, first responders are still reeling from the trauma of the gruesome scene. Some are still struggling to cope. Emergency crews were called to...
The city of Conyers hosted a reception honoring Police Chief Gene Wilson on his retirement after 10 years with the city and 52 years in law enforcement. The event was held at Cherokee Run Golf Club. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free...
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly Friday night shooting close to Downtown Atlanta. Atlanta police said they received a report of a person shot at around 10:30 p.m. and officers went to King Street. Police found an injured man, who died at a hospital. Homicide investigators gathered evidence at...
SMYRNA, Ga. — Police have identified a man seen on surveillance camera running up on a 22-year-old man in Smyrna and holding a gun over him before shooting and killing him. Michael Ezzard Jr. was shot and killed in the Five Points Shopping Center on Roswell Street on May 16.
Comments / 0