Gwinnett County, GA

Neighbors describe Gwinnett apartment where children allegedly lived with 'old food, urine, and feces'

WXIA 11 Alive
 4 days ago

Warrants show parents allowed a 3, 4, and...

www.11alive.com

CBS 46

Man who abandoned car on I-85 taken to hospital for mental care

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Deputies with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said its Mental Health Task Force intervened and assisted a man experiencing psychosis. On June 28, a man who was in a manic state abandoned their car on Interstate 85 and jumped over barbwire to reach the Georgia State Patrol post in Suwanne.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 arrested, dogs taken from Gwinnett home where police have been called out to 65 times

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A search at a home where a double shooting took place this week in Gwinnett County led to two arrests and dozens of citations. Gwinnett County police issued a warrant at 1376 Tullifenney Court in Grayson on Wednesday. Days earlier, police responded to an argument between two groups at the home that ended up with two people shot.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
#Feces
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘I’ve received death threats:’ Henry County sheriff speaks about mass exodus in sheriff’s office

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett says he has received death threats since becoming the county’s sheriff in 2020. Scandrett, the first African American sheriff in the history of Henry County, spoke to Channel 2′s Tom Jones on Friday to address a number of concerns made by former sheriff candidate Jim Cox on social media regarding the state of the department.
NewsBreak
CBS 46

80-year-old Villa Rica man charged with murdering wife of 55 years

VILLA RICA, Ga. (CBS46) - An 80-year-old Villa Rica man faces aggravated assault, aggravated battery and pending murder charges, after admitting to police that he shot and killed his wife of 55 years on Thursday. Police say around 12:05 p.m., Donald Staley called 9-1-1 and said he shot his wife,...
WXIA 11 Alive

911 call released after body found in Peachtree Creek in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police on Friday released the 911 call from an incident earlier this week when a body was found in Peachtree Creek in an upscale Buckhead neighborhood. Police said units responded to a location on Brookdale Drive NW not far from the creek around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PHOTOS: Gene Wilson retires as Conyers police chief

The city of Conyers hosted a reception honoring Police Chief Gene Wilson on his retirement after 10 years with the city and 52 years in law enforcement. The event was held at Cherokee Run Golf Club. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free...
CONYERS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man found shot on King Street dies at hospital, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly Friday night shooting close to Downtown Atlanta. Atlanta police said they received a report of a person shot at around 10:30 p.m. and officers went to King Street. Police found an injured man, who died at a hospital. Homicide investigators gathered evidence at...
ATLANTA, GA

