ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Former White House aide says Trump knew Jan. 6 attendees had weapons: ‘They’re not here to hurt me’

By Brett Samuels, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aqxz7_0gP9cbY300

( The Hill ) – Ex-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson on Tuesday testified that former President Trump and his former chief of staff Mark Meadows were both told that attendees at a Jan. 6, 2021, rally had weapons, and that Trump was frustrated that those with weapons were turned away.

Hutchinson, a former top aide to Meadows, told the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots that Trump was “furious” that the Ellipse near the White House had not filled up to capacity for a rally on the morning of the Electoral College certification.

“I was in the vicinity of a conversation where I overheard the president say something to the effect of, ‘I don’t f—ing care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me. Take the f—ing mags away,’” Hutchinson testified.

Hutchinson was referring to the magnetometers used by Secret Service to scan for weapons.

Alyssa Farah Griffin ‘in awe of’ Cassidy Hutchinson’s ‘bravery’ ahead of congressional testimony

Her deposition about Trump’s frustration and calls to overrule Secret Service was prefaced with testimony that former deputy chief of staff Tony Ornato had informed both Meadows and Trump that some of the attendees at the rally on Jan. 6 were carrying weapons.

Hutchinson said Meadows did not look up from his phone as he was informed about the security situation at the rally.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) also introduced audio of radio transmissions from law enforcement ahead of the Jan. 6 rally at the Ellipse. Officers can be heard relaying reports of attendees carrying AR-15 rifles and Glock pistols. The committee learned some attendees had brass knuckles, knives, tasers and other weapons confiscated after passing through the magnetometers.

School shootings at highest number in 20 years: research

“President Trump was aware that a number of the individuals in the crowd had weapons and were wearing body armor. And here’s what President Trump instructed the crowd to do,” Cheney said, prefacing a clip of Trump telling the crowd on Jan. 6, “we’re going to walk down to the Capitol.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Trump’s ex-lawyer in eye of hurricane for Jan. 6 panel

House investigators examining last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol have set their sights on a figure they deem crucial to discerning former President Trump's actions through the long hours of the riot: Trump's former lead attorney.
POTUS
WLNS

3 teens arrested for 2021 homicide in Eaton Co.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Three teens have been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened last year on the 3900 block of Hunters Ridge Dr. Lansing Police were called to a shooting around 2:37 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2021. Shortly after, they heard about a 17-year-old who went to a local hospital with […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Ex White House#The White House#Electoral College#Secret Service
WLNS

Shooting victim’s mom reacts after suspects charged

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A heartbroken East Lansing mother spoke out Thursday night after three teenagers were charged for the 2021 shooting death of her 17-year-old son. “When he loved you, he loved you, he was loyal , he was loyal. And he was coming to help anybody and that’s what that day was […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Man shot at Holmes and Waverly in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Holmes and Waverly. According to the LPD, a man was grazed. No further injuries have been reported. The shooting is still under investigation. 6 News is on scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
WLNS

Man seriously hurt after being hit by train in Eaton Co.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A man has been seriously hurt after he collided with a train in Eaton County. According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, at 4:05 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the area of Millett Highway and Lansing Road. Upon arrival, deputies found that a train headed southbound struck the man on […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Lansing pizza joint’s debut dampened by road construction

UPDATE: Slice by Saddleback co-owner Travis Stoliker’s name has been corrected. LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A pizza joint’s grand opening could hit a snag due to road construction blocking traffic from reaching the restaurant. ‘Slice by Saddleback’ is a new pizza venture that was founded by Travis Stoliker and Matthew Gillett in late 2021 after […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing Police: 5 arrests, 4 guns, 1 night

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police were staying busy Wednesday night. A tweet from the police department stated that over the course of the evening, officers arrested five people, four of them with guns. “Shout out to the Michigan State Police for the help,” the tweet said. “Great work by all for getting some guns […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy