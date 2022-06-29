ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Judge told to recuse himself in former Texas officer’s trial

25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Mln4_0gP9cW5I00

A new judge must be assigned to oversee the murder case against a former Texas police officer after defense attorneys successfully argued that the initial judge must recuse himself.

Retired Second Court of Appeals Justice Lee Gabriel issued the decision Tuesday after hearing arguments last week. Attorneys for the former Fort Worth officer, Aaron Dean, argued that Judge David Hagerman’s pre-trial decisions raised questions about his objectivity.

Dean is accused of shooting Atatiana Jefferson , a 28-year-old Black woman, through a window of her home while responding to a call reporting the front door was open. The 2019 killing heightened mistrust between the city’s Black community and the police department.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Dean’s attorneys argued that Hagerman improperly rushed them to move toward trial.

Gabriel did not specify a reason for ordering Hagerman’s recusal in a written order, according to the Dallas Morning News .

Hagerman did not immediately reply to the newspaper’s request for comment on Tuesday.

Dean’s trial has been delayed several times. It was scheduled to begin this month before Dean’s attorneys sought the judge’s recusal.

Dean resigned from the police department after he was charged with Jefferson’s murder .

Bodycam video showed Dean approaching the door of the home where Jefferson was watching her nephew. He walked around the side of the house, pushed through a gate into the fenced-off backyard and fired through the glass window after shouting for Jefferson to show her hands, according to the video.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BET

Judge Removed From Former Officer’s Case In Death Of Atatiana Jefferson

A judge assigned to preside over the trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean in the death of Atatiana Jefferson has reportedly been removed from the case. According to CBS News, a former state appellate court justice granted the defense’s motion for recusal Tuesday (June 28) after attorneys successfully argued Judge David Hagerman showed bias against them during a recent hearing about the trial date he set.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

The Colony man arrested for terroristic threat against Supreme Court

THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 20-year-old man from The Colony has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats against the Supreme Court.Mikeal Deshawn Archambault tweeted he was going to kill the justices after their decision in the Dobbs case overturning Roe v. Wade last week.The tweet, since deleted, said: "I'm finna [sic] everyone in the SUPREME COURT with my ak47."Copies of the tweet quickly spread online, but Archambault's account appears to have been deleted since then.A police spokesman said the department received a phone call from the FBI, alerting them to the tweet and saying they thought the suspect lived in The Colony.Officers went to check his apartment, but Archambault was not there.The department's criminal investigative division and the FBI worked to get a warrant and arrested Archambault on June 26.He was taken to the Denton County Jail, where bond was set at $25,000.
THE COLONY, TX
CBS DFW

Judge postpones pre-trial hearing for man accused in 'honor killings' of daughters, Yaser Said

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Judge Chika Anyiam postponed the pre-trial hearing for Egyptian-born Yaser Said, 65, who's accused of killing his teenage daughters, Amina and Sarah on New Year's Eve 2007. After Judge Anyiam said the hearing wouldn't start on June 30, Said asked if he could read from some handwritten papers he was holding. The judge then asked if he had discussed what he was going to say with his attorney. After a brief discussion, Said didn't make any statements and was escorted out of the courtroom.  Sarah was 17 and her sister Amina was 18-years-old when they were found fatally shot...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police defend response to double homicide

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Police are being pressed for answers after two small children were left in a northeast Dallas apartment for several days following their parents' murders.Jimena Nunez Sandoval, 24, was found murdered in the apartment along with her children's father David Deshawn Stewart, 27.Sandoval's relatives told CBS 11 that a neighbor called police after hearing gunshots at the Northridge Court apartments Sunday night. The couple's bodies weren't discovered until Wednesday."She heard scuffling in the apartment," said Sandoval's sister-in-law Lizette Faz. "She heard David screaming. She couldn't understand what he said, but she heard gunshots."Just hours earlier, the family...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Politics Courts#Politics State
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CALDERON IBARRA, JUAN; W/M HISPANIC; OCCUPATION: SHEETROCK; EMPLOYER: UNK; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; ARREST AGENCY:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
wbap.com

ATF-Dallas Issues Stark Warning Amid Machine Gun Possession Conviction

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – A North Texas man who rapped about having a machine gun converter was convicted of possessing a machine gun in a federal court in Fort Worth. 25-year old Keidric Bbrown was pulled over by an Arlington police officer in mid-January after noting that his insurance had expired, According to a press released from the u-s attorney’s office.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox4news.com

Few answers following police shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Home surveillance footage captured the aftermath of a police shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood. Police are expected to give more information about what happened Friday morning. The man police shot has not been identified, and there are still many questions about what happened before the...
FORT WORTH, TX
Salon

Trump-backed Texas GOP candidate arrested for impersonating public official — then blames opponent

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Texas House candidate and police officer backed by former President Donald Trump and top Texas Republicans has been indicted on a charge of impersonating a public servant, according to authorities.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Silkwood Street

On June 28, 2022, the Dallas Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit, with the assistance of the Southeast Crime Response Team, arrested Ulysses Kizzee, 74, on the charge of Injury to a Child/Serious Bodily Injury by Omission, a 1st degree felony. The arrest is in connection to the death of a five-year-old boy that occurred on June 27, 2022, documented on case# 115651-2022.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Two Officer Involved Shootings Wednesday Evening in North Texas

(WBAP/KLIF) – Irving / Fort Worth – There have been 2 officer involved shootings in North Texas. One involved a suspect who was shot and killed at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Irving located near the Texas 121 TEXpress toll road and North MacArthur boulevard. Irving Police say the man who died had been a patient in the emergency room at the hospital and had a handgun.
IRVING, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy