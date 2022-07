Former "Top Chef" contestant Kwame Onwuachi has returned to judge the competition and has seen plenty of success following his appearance in the show's 13th season, with the James Beard Foundation naming him 2019's Rising Star Chef of the Year. Onwuachi has gone on to become an author with his memoir "Notes From A Young Black Chef," which is being turned into a film in which LaKeith Stanfield portrays the "Top Chef" star. He also penned "My America: Recipes from a Young Black Chef: A Cookbook." But fame takes second place to the food for the young chef, who is more focused on telling stories with his cooking.

