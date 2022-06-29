ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Secret Service Agents Deny Claim of Violent Trump Freakout in Limo on Jan. 6: WaPo

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Secret Service appears to be pushing back on bombshell testimony that former President Donald Trump became violent during a presidential limo ride on Jan. 6, 2021. Former...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
TheDailyBeast

4 Ex-Navy Officers Convicted in ‘Fat Leonard’ Corruption Scandal

Four of five former U.S. Navy officers standing trial as part of the “Fat Leonard” corruption scandal were convicted of fraud, bribery, and conspiracy on Wednesday. They were the last defendants out of 34 people to be charged with taking illicit incentives from Malaysian defense contractor Leonard Francis. Prosecutors said they were lavished with prostitutes, Cuban cigars, and free hotel stays by Francis. In 2015, Francis admitted offering $500,000 worth of bribes to American Navy officers in exchange for classified information, or even rerouting military ships to ports that brought in a lot of cash for his vessel servicing company. Francis overcharged the U.S. military by $35 million, prosecutors say. He is set to be sentenced in July. Former Capts. David Newland, James Dolan and David Lausmen, along with former Cmdr. Mario Herrera were convicted this week, while no verdict was reached by the jury on charges against former Rear Adm. Bruce Loveless.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

US funds software for Russians to slip past censors

A US-backed campaign is giving Russians access to anti-censor software to dodge Moscow's crackdown on dissent against its invasion of Ukraine, involved groups told AFP. Russia has intensified its restrictions on independent media since attacking its neighbor in February, with journalists under threat of prosecution for criticizing the invasion or for even referring to it as a war. "Our tool is primarily used by people trying to access independent media, so that funding by the OTF has been absolutely critical," said a spokesman for Lantern, one of the involved companies.
TECHNOLOGY
TheDailyBeast

Feds Show Up at Texas Woman’s Door After Angry Roe Tweet

The last thing Madeline Walker likely expected after expressing her anger about the overturning of Roe v. Wade on Twitter was the feds at her door. In a deleted tweet on her newly private account, Walker discussed being greeted at 11:30 a.m. Friday by two police officers and a Homeland Security special agent. “You are advised as of the date of this letter to cease and desist in any conduct deemed harassing/threatening in nature, when communicating to or about the federal government,” the letter officers handed her said. “Failure to comply with this request could result in the filing of criminal charges.” The tweet being perceived as a threat read: “Burn every ... government building down right ... now. Slaughter them all.” Joshua Henry, DHS special agent, confirmed to The Dallas Morning News that the letter was authentic after it started to gain attention online. Federal Protective Service spokesperson Robert Sperling told a Law & Crime reporter that it’s highly unlikely that Walker would be prosecuted.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy