Secret Service Agents Deny Claim of Violent Trump Freakout in Limo on Jan. 6: WaPo

The last thing Madeline Walker likely expected after expressing her anger about the overturning of Roe v. Wade on Twitter was the feds at her door. In a deleted tweet on her newly private account, Walker discussed being greeted at 11:30 a.m. Friday by two police officers and a Homeland Security special agent. “You are advised as of the date of this letter to cease and desist in any conduct deemed harassing/threatening in nature, when communicating to or about the federal government,” the letter officers handed her said. “Failure to comply with this request could result in the filing of criminal charges.” The tweet being perceived as a threat read: “Burn every ... government building down right ... now. Slaughter them all.” Joshua Henry, DHS special agent, confirmed to The Dallas Morning News that the letter was authentic after it started to gain attention online. Federal Protective Service spokesperson Robert Sperling told a Law & Crime reporter that it’s highly unlikely that Walker would be prosecuted.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO