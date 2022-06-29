Fosterburg approves Fire Protection District tax levy

Meda Christina Miller, 105, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Jerseyville Manor. Born March 12, 1917 in Eldred, IL, she was the daughter of Crit and Minnie (Rathgeber) Shaw. She married Andrew A. Miller on June 9, 1943 in St. Charles, MO. He preceded her in death on February 23, 1979. Meda began working for Montgomery Ward when it opened and retired in 1982 after 25 years of service. She volunteered her time as a foster grandparent at Lovejoy Elementary School in Alton for several years. As a foster grandparent through Senior Services Plus, Meda logged five hours a day at the school, reading to the children and assisting them with their math problems and other classwork. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Godfrey. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Arthur, Lawrence and Luther Shaw, and three sisters, Ada Weller, Mary Klass, and Freda McCartney. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

