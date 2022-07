We need to make strides on homelessness now. I read last week that the number of people who are experiencing homelessness for the first time grew 14% in 2021. But what gobsmacked me was to learn that this “marks the first time that measure has increased in the past five years.” I couldn’t help but think: We’ve been poorly handling a problem that hasn’t been growing. Now I have to ask, what will we do with a growing problem?

