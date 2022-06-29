ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Manhunt for Tenn. man ends following exchange of gun fire in KY

By Myracle Evans
actionnews5.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The hunt for a Tennessee man wanted for...

www.actionnews5.com

Barbie Sioux Cherokee
3d ago

I received 2 Blue Alerts today within an hour of each other ! One officer was shot and killedAnother was wounded Very Thankful He Was Put Down 💯 Percent BACK THE BLUE 💙🖤💙🖤💙🖤💙 Prayers for Officer and his family friends and ALL OF THOSE WHO RISKED THEIR LIVES IN ORDER TO APPREHEND THIS WICKED THING God Be With Every Single Officer In This Country Prayers For A Hedge Of Protection Around Each And Every One

WDEF

Six officers shot serving a warrant in Kentucky

ALLEN, Kentucky (WDEF) – Kentucky State Police report that one police officer remains in critical condition after what they term an ambush shooting last night. Two officers were killed, along with a K9. The shooting and standoff happened in the eastern Kentucky mountains in the small town of Allen.
ALLEN CITY, KY
wfxrtv.com

Kentucky State Police give updates on Thursday shooting

UPDATE 11:25 p.m.: Trooper Matt Gayheart of Kentucky State Police Post 13 says that around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, authorities responded to shots fired in Allen. The situation was active when law enforcement arrived, Gayheart says. According to Gayheart, the suspect is in custody, and the community is safe. At...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wkyufm.org

Kentucky State Police troopers kill Tennessee man, Nashville police say

Kentucky State Police troopers shot and killed Samuel Quinton Edwards of Tennessee Tuesday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The shooting took place at Dixie Highway and Ashby Lane in the Valley Station neighborhood. Nashville police said that Edwards had shot an officer in Hendersonville, Tenn., the day...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhunt#Shooting#Kentucky#Violent Crime
WAFF

Tennessee man arrested after shooting at police during standoff

ESTILL SPRINGS, Tenn. (WAFF) - A Franklin County, Tennessee man is in jail on a litany of charges after he shot at police during a standoff on Thursday. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it was serving a warrant at a home on Sarvis Branch Road near Estill Springs when Phillip Elliott barricaded himself inside the home. Deputies attempted to use tear gas on Elliott, but were met with gunfire. Deputies tried a second time to deploy tear gas, and were again met with gunfire.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
WCPO

Victims of fatal Eastern Kentucky shooting identified

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The victims killed in the Thursday night shooting in Floyd County have been identified. Captain Ralph Frasure of the Prestonsburg Police Department and Deputy Will Petry of the Floyd County Sheriff's Office were killed in the shooting in the city of Allen. Drago,...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Marshall County Daily

UPDATE: WANTED Gunman: He engaged in a shootout with Kentucky State Police

Hendersonville Police, Metro Police Department, Millersville Police Department. FBI Task Force, THP, and TBI. The investigation by each of the above jurisdictions working in unison led to Edwards being located in Louisville, KY. He engaged in a shootout with Kentucky State Police and Edwards is deceased. Officer Cameron Ferrell was...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WSMV

Former contestant on ‘The Voice’ arrested in Sumner County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kata Hay, a former contestant on The Voice was arrested and charged for allegedly having sexual contact with a friend’s teenage son in Sumner County. Hay was arrested on Tuesday. The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said the alleged incident started with the 35-year-old singer making...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

CROWN Act made law in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As of July 1, Tennessee is the first state in the Mid-South to make the CROWN Act law. It stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. This new law prevents employers from discriminating against natural hair or protective hairstyles like braids, locs and twists.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Two West Tennessee officers indicted after inmate was punched

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two former Tennessee prison officers have been charged with writing false reports after one of them hit an inmate, federal prosecutors said Friday. Former Tennessee Department of Correction tactical officers Javian Griffin, 36, and Sebron Hollands, 32, have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Memphis, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

TDOC encourages registration for new alert service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Correction is encouraging crime victims and survivors to enroll in the new notification system. The new system, VINE (Victim Information Notification Everyday) will replace the current system VOICE (Victim Offender Information Caller Emissary). The goal is to streamline notification services to victims.
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Hendersonville manhunt ends with suspect dead after shootout in KY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police confirmed that a man wanted in Tennessee was killed by Kentucky State Police in Louisville, KY Tuesday. On Monday, Canine units with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department pursued a lead off I-65 South above Millersville. Since then the city of Millersville shared this...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
wvtm13.com

Man suspected in 2 Ohio killings found dead in Alabama

FALKVILLE, Ala. — A man suspected of killing a woman and child in Ohio was found dead in Alabama from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A coroner tells news outlets that 32-year-old Dante Rashad Hawes of Dayton was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Falkville.
FALKVILLE, AL

