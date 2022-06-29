Manhunt for Tenn. man ends following exchange of gun fire in KY

ESTILL SPRINGS, Tenn. (WAFF) - A Franklin County, Tennessee man is in jail on a litany of charges after he shot at police during a standoff on Thursday. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it was serving a warrant at a home on Sarvis Branch Road near Estill Springs when Phillip Elliott barricaded himself inside the home. Deputies attempted to use tear gas on Elliott, but were met with gunfire. Deputies tried a second time to deploy tear gas, and were again met with gunfire.

