No. 3: How Come Two Korean Food Trucks Stay Side by Side in Waikele?. Leave it to Lee Tonouchi to come up with a different way of looking at things. When Frolic’s Pidgin writer saw two Korean food trucks next to each other at Waikele Premium Outlets, he determined immediately that whoever came second was “unz,” or unreal, especially since the small lot doesn’t hold all that many trucks. Over several years both trucks became regular stops for Lee and his family—time enough to watch a simple but unique story evolve, and to draw a completely different conclusion.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 14 HOURS AGO