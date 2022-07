Assist disabled vehicle, warrant, having a weapon under disability, auto towed: Orange Place. After a caller reported his Porsche ran out of gas as he was visiting a friend at the Extended Stay South around 1:40 a.m. on June 24, police found an active breaking and entering warrant out of Bedford for the Beachwood man, 68, who had cautions tacked on for violent tendencies and possibly being armed and dangerous.

ORANGE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO