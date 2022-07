MATTOON — The Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System announced Friday that it now fully owns its Sarah Bush Lincoln Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia. Sarah Bush Lincoln reported in a news release that the Fayette County Circuit Court held a public hearing on Wednesday and, following no objections, approved the Mattoon-based health system's acquisition of the Fayette County Hospital building. The release reported that this action paved the way for Sarah Bush Lincoln to fully own the hospital in Vandalia following the signing of the agreements to transfer the assets on Thursday.

FAYETTE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO