‘We have good days and bad days’: How Redmond fireworks stand sales are going so far this Fourth

( Update: Adding video and comments from a parent volunteer at Redmond TNT firework stand)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Firework sales have been underway in Redmond for a week now and sales are varying between days. There are multiple TNT firework tents in Redmond in locations such as Safeway, Fred Meyer, and Walmart.

The city of Bend has enacted a permanent ban on personal-use fireworks, primarily to reduce the risk of summer wildfires

With that dry season, it's important to use caution when using them.

With fireworks no longer on sale in Bend, or legal to use, what's the impact on sales in nearby Redmond?

Are sales for fireworks in Redmond going to increase with the ban in Bend.

I asked Nic Grant, a parent volunteer at a Redmond TNT fireworks stand, if he thinks sales are going to increase.

"We have good days and we have bad days," Grant said. "Like one day, we had a $1,200 sale, and I think today our Walmart location had a little over $500 -- and that was just this morning."

James Fuller, a fireworks safety expert with TNT, explained that it's important to be cautious and safe.

"We're always excited about the oncoming holiday season," Fuller said. "It's one of the most important times of the year for the charities and the nonprofits we support within your community by helping sell fireworks to consumers. But this year we're really pushing hard to promote safe, responsible, and staying legal when you use those fireworks."

If you're planning to watch personal-use fireworks, make sure to be at least 15 feet away from the device.

Fuller said when people are using fireworks, they need to make sure to dispose of the item properly -- dousing it in water, making sure it loses all of its heat before disposing of it.

If people are using fireworks, Redmond Fire encourages everyone to follow legal practices.

"We're going to stick by the laws," Grant said. We can't sell to anyone under the age of 16, and we'll stick with those laws. But, as far as where they're from that's really none of our business."

Redmond firefighters will be going around neighborhoods on the Fourth of July to provide safety information.

"I think people are going to feel- however they want to celebrate Fourth of July," Grant said. "We have speeding laws and people break speeding laws. It's not our judgement to judge people if they want to come here to buy fireworks--that's why we're here to sell fireworks."

The post ‘We have good days and bad days’: How Redmond fireworks stand sales are going so far this Fourth appeared first on KTVZ .