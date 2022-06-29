ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Who was Marshall White? The first Utah Black Police Officer killed in the line of duty.

By Douglas Jessop
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RDuCf_0gP9YZnd00

( DOUG JESSOP’S UTAH CARING STORIES – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) You see names on buildings all the time. Who are these people? In this Utah Caring Stories, Doug Jessop celebrates Black History Month with the story behind the name of the Marshall White Center in Ogden.

Ronald W. White is the son of Marshall White. He showed me a picture of a number of police officers and told me; “He was a black detective, Sargent Detective for Ogden City. He was Dad .”

In October 1963, Ogden, Utah Police Detective Sergeant Marshall White was shot and killed while trying to talk a suspect into surrendering his weapon. He was the first Utah black officer killed in the line of duty . His son, Ronald White, was six years old.

Ronald continued letting me know who his Dad was; “He was the president of the NAACP, Ogden City Detectiv e, he was a Mason , he hung out at the local Golden Gloves boxing joint.”

It was clear that Detective Sergeant Marshall White looked out for people in the community. Ronald got understandably emotional as he said, “I’m sure he was that way to a lot of people in the neighborhood. He was their defender . He was a hero to me.”

The Marshall White Recreation Center was dedicated on the fifth Anniversary of his death. Today it’s a busy place with everyone from Head Start kids to seniors playing pickle ball and youth basketball.

What does Ronald White want people to remember about his father, Detective Sergeant Marshall White? “I guess, I want them to remember that it was a man that gave his all for his neighborhood. We all give some. But he gave his all.”

What does the Marshall White Recreation Center mean to the community? According to Edd Bridge, Recreation Manager for Ogden City; “It’s truly been a melting pot and gathering place for the community to come.”

I asked Ronald what he thought his Dad would think of this place now? He answered through a smile; “I think he would be proud that the young people have someplace to go. Something to do. I think that is what he always wanted.”

With that said, it’s nice to share a cell phone video from Danielle Peterson; “This is what I like to see. Ogden Police playing basketball with the kids.”

RELATED STORY : Ogden City Seeking Input on Recreation Center

I strongly feel that “stories have power” . Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

Please consider following me at www.DougJessop.com , www.YouTube.com/dougjessop , www.Facebook.com/dougjessopnews , www.Instagram.com/dougjessopnews and www.Twitter.com/dougjessopnews

Jessop’s Journal is something special when it comes to broadcast news. I have the honor of being able to do longer in-depth interviews that you don’t normally see with people from all walks of life.

A big shout out goes to my collaborator, Ed Wilets , who does a great job as my videographer/editor for all my stories. Your feedback is always welcome at DJessop@abc4.com

You can also see my positive business profiles called “Utah Success Stories” every Sunday in the ABC4 News at 10 p.m. or online at www.ABC4.com/Success

These stories deserve to be told. These are Utah Caring Stories. I’m Doug Jessop , ABC4 News.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
Ogden, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Ogden, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
Ogden, UT
Basketball
State
Utah State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshall White
Person
Ronald White
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KSN News

KSN News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy