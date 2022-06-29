Residents submit ideas for Santa Fe obelisk replacement

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The deadline has passed for Santa Fe residents to weigh in on what they believe should replace the obelisk in the plaza. Currently, a beige box sits where the obelisk once was.

The tribute to the civil war union soldiers who fought Native Americans was toppled by protesters in October of 2020. Dozens of suggestions have been submitted. Ideas range from a bronze statue to replacing it with a new stage for performances. Even a water fountain. One even suggests an ear of corn. People are now asked to weigh in on the various ideas.

