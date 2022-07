Image: Modou Dieng Yacine Lycee Faidberbe, 2021. Mixed media on printed photograph. 52 x 36 in. The University of Southern Indiana’s New Harmony Gallery of Contemporary Art is proud to present Utopia Land featuring mixed media works by Modou Dieng Yacine. In this solo exhibition, Chicago-based artist Modou Dieng Yacine builds upon architectural imagery from New Orleans, Louisiana, and his hometown of Saint-Louis, Senegal, to imagine an ideal place.

