Grand Rapids, MI

One person in custody, one still on the run after police chase in Grand Rapids

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
One person is in custody and another is still on the run after police say officers located a vehicle believed to be carrying a concealed weapon one of the occupants had fired a shot from, leading to a short chase.

It happened Tuesday night in Grand Rapids.

Police say officers found the vehicle and attempted to pull the driver over, but they drove off.

After a short police chase on Lafayette Street SE, the vehicle was stopped, and the driver was taken into custody. The passenger in the vehicle ran off.

Grand Rapids police say a perimeter was established to contain the scene and keep people in the surrounding neighborhoods safe.

Police tell us a K-9 unit was called in to help with the search. Detectives executed a search warrant at a home the person was believed to have entered, but they were unable to find the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD Major Case Team detectives at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

3d ago

Well, Well, WELL ... This area is one of THE Worst cesspool areas in this city, Only to be outdone by the area of Franklin & Eastern! The gas station there gets visited by the cities worst of the worst there!

Reply
3
 

