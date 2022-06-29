Political analyst: Gov. Hochul stands strong chance against Republican Lee Zeldin
Political analyst John Murtagh says New York Republicans need to go back to the grassroots and focus on the local races they can win.
Political analyst John Murtagh says New York Republicans need to go back to the grassroots and focus on the local races they can win.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 0