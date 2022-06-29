ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Political analyst: Gov. Hochul stands strong chance against Republican Lee Zeldin

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hbZoj_0gP9XNUM00

Political analyst John Murtagh says New York Republicans need to go back to the grassroots and focus on the local races they can win.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
PIX11

Antonio Delgado wins primary for New York Lt. Gov. seat

NEW YORK (PIX11) — When former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigned in April, Gov. Kathy Hochul replaced him with Antonio Delgado. Delgado, who stepped down from his seat in Congress to accept the job, will now have the chance to run alongside Hochul. He won his primary election Tuesday. Hochul and Delgado will face off […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wutv29.com

Governor Hochul makes history after winning the Democratic primary

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was lots of excitement at the Erie County Democratic Headquarters on Tuesday as Kathy Hochul won the primary election. Primary election night marks 308 days that Hochul has been the governor of New York State. She is a Western New York native and is the...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Zeldin
CBS New York

Hochul's quest, GOP logjam, and AOC vs. Adams highlight N.Y. primaries

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers will go to the polls Tuesday to pick the Democrat and Republican candidates for governor and lieutenant governor who will face off in November and decide the future direction of the Empire State. State Assembly primaries will also be held, with a number of races shaping up as a contest between Mayor Eric Adams and progressive Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported on Monday. Tuesday is a big day in New York politics. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take on two challengers for the Democratic nomination, there's a four-way Republican free for all, and a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrvo.org

Live Results: New York State 2022 Primary Elections

Voting concludes Tuesday, June 28 in the New York primary elections, including a notable primary for governor and lieutenant governor. (The state's primaries for U.S. House seats are in August.) Follow the results live.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Political Analyst#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State
wnynewsnow.com

Hochul Wins Democratic Nomination For New York Governor

NEW YORK (AP) — Kathy Hochul won the Democratic nomination for New York governor Tuesday, setting her on an expected path to win the governor’s office in November. Hochul beat back primary challenges from New York City’s elected public advocate, Jumaane Williams, and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a moderate from Long Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WETM 18 News

Southern Tier Primary Election Voter Guide 2022

(WETM) – Voters across New York State will head to the polls on June 28 for the 2022 primary elections. Southern Tier voters have several elections to pay attention to, including county legislative seats, town justices, and committee members. Hundreds of people in the Southern Tier had already cast their ballots for early voting, according […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

88K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy