ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

‘Violins of Hope’ concert to benefit Nassau County Holocaust museum

By Eileen Lehpamer
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DvPmt_0gP9XHC000

BROOKVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) – Dedicated musicians will be making beautiful music Wednesday night with world-famous violins once played by victims and survivors of the Nazi concentration camps.

The Violins of Hope concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. on June 29 at LIU Post College’s Tilles Center in Brookville.

This will be the first appearance in New York of the instruments, which have been gathered together and restored with love.

Father and son violin-makers Amnon and Avshalom Weinstein own the collection. They dedicate their expertise to ensure that those instruments, most of which were rather cheap and unsophisticated, get a new beautiful makeover.

“I believe that people leave their mark on an instrument, for a long time, they leave their musical mark, and we bring it to life,” Avshalom Weinstein said.

David Winkler is the artistic director and conductor of the Brookville concert. He said, “It’s really a tremendous honor, really gratifying for these violins to be part of our culture. I think a lot of people are connected to these violins, whether they happen to be of Jewish descent or not.”

The proceeds from Wednesday’s show in Brookville will go to the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County.

The “Violins of Hope” will also be back in New York in 2023. There are concerts scheduled for January, February and March at the Temple Emanu-El on the Upper East Side.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

98-year-old gay veteran, poet shares his story

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Edward Field read excerpts from his poems in the poetry room at Westbeth Artists’ Housing, an affordable housing complex for artists in the West Village. “It’s not often anymore that someone comes on to me,” he recited for PIX11 News. The 98-year-old was rejected 25 times before his first book […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Story-telling workshop helps LGBTQ NYers share their experiences

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — As Pride Month comes to a close, the Brooklyn Public Library teamed up with a local theater company for a program centered around the LGBTQ+ community. Teens and military veterans of various groups came together for a storytelling workshop to share their personal stories. For the first time the Brooklyn Public Library is […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Beloved Harlem barbershop training next generation of barbers

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The barbershop has always been an integral part of the Black community, and now, it’s also becoming a place to find a job — all thanks to one beloved Harlem business. Big Russ Barbershop has been on Fredrick Douglass Boulevard for 29 years. Now, along with getting a haircut, it’s become […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

‘Camp’ Camp brings summer fun for LGBTQ+ adults

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Who said fun stops when you’re an adult? At “Camp” Camp, LGBTQ+ adults get a lively, unique summer experience. Located in scenic southwestern Maine, campers get to have a week full of activities that bring them back to their childhood. Kerry Riffle, director and co-owner of “Camp,” along with Michelle Redicker, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
State
New York State
Nassau County, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
Nassau County, NY
Entertainment
PIX11

Fireworks: What’s legal and what’s not in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Thousands of people are injured in each year while using fireworks, mostly children, teens and young adults. The majority of the injuries happen in the month around the 4th of July. Independence Day is also one of the most dangerous days to be one the road. According to the National Traffic […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn families seek increased access to fresh produce

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Brooklyn parents and their children marched across the Brooklyn Bridge to City Hall Thursday to fight for more funding for fresh produce in their neighborhoods. Tired of a lack of fresh food options available, the group made posters and protested to push for more money to tackle food insecurity and for increased access […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Macy’s prepares for 46th annual 4th of July fireworks show

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — As the Fourth of July festivities start, Macy’s has started working on pulling off its most explosive fireworks show yet. For its 46th annual 4th of July Fireworks, Macy’s will launch from five barges on the East River centered around Midtown Manhattan. In preparation for the big event, organizers are […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violins#Holocaust Survivors#Concerts#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Brookville#Nazi#Jewish#Nexstar Media Inc#Reserv
PIX11

Times Square serial killer getting closer look in Nassau County

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Rockville Centre, one of the toniest zip codes in Nassau County, may have been a dumping ground for notorious serial killer Richard Cottingham 50 years ago. PIX11 News confirmed several cold cases in Rockville Centre — involving similar scenarios — are among more than a dozen under review by Nassau […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Locals answer what ‘New York Living’ means

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City might be described as dirty, smelly or expensive, but for many locals, it’s a place like no other. Alex Lee roamed around the city to ask New Yorkers what “New York Living” means to them. Watch the video player above for the full story.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New York resident wins $1K a week for life

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that one second-prize ticket was sold for the June 25 CASH4LIFE drawing. According to the NY Lottery, the ticket was sold at 4th Ave Snack Plus located at 73 South Fourth Avenue in Mount Vernon. The ticket was worth a guaranteed $1,000 a week for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Kids reel in fun with New Rochelle police at annual fishing trip

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (PIX11) – Fishing poles, a boat and some police officers – that’s the checklist for a fishing trip in New Rochelle. The annual youth fishing trip hosted by the New Rochelle Police Department aims to build a positive relationship between youth and law enforcement. Youth Detective Terrence Fudge looks forward to the […]
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
PIX11

NY Aquarium to fully reopen for first time since Superstorm Sandy

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Sea you there, New York! Nearly 10 years after it and much of the city were rocked by Superstorm Sandy, the New York Aquarium will fully reopen for the first time on Friday. Since an initial seven-month closure in the immediate aftermath of the catastrophic Oct. 2012 storm, the city’s […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Where to roller skate in New York City this summer

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Roller skating is back in style this summer, and it looks like it’s here to stay.  Many New Yorkers have started to break out their skates. For anyone wanting to follow suit, there are some great spots in the city to check out. The following roller skating pop-ups are ready for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Long Island beach on shark watch after possible attack

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was recovering Friday night after a possible run-in with a shark. Jones Beach lifeguards and Nassau County police who rushed to the scene never found a shark, but medical personnel said the man’s injury did look like a bite. Authorities told PIX11 News the 37-year-old victim was swimming […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

New York City does away with COVID-19 alert system — for now

NEW YORK (PIX11) — COVID-19 transition is high across all five New York City boroughs — and another variant is making the rounds — but the city’s color-coded alert system is being removed. For the last two years, the New York City Department of Health site warned New Yorkers of high transmission neighborhoods. Now, it […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Renovated Bronx health care center provides equitable access

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — “We are here for you” — that is the mantra of La Casa de Salud, a primary care branch of Acacia Network, the largest Hispanic-led nonprofit in New York. The organization recently opened its newly renovated and expanded Ramon Velez Health Center, named after the Puerto Rican pioneer in the […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

‘Justice for Junior’ suspects ordered the slaying of a beloved Bronx teen 4 years ago: prosecutors say

THE BRONX (PIX11)— As the jury patiently heard lawyers dissect the notorious infighting of a Dominican Republic gang on Friday, their focus shifted when a grieving mom entered the Bronx courtroom. Leandra Feliz, the mother of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, took her seat in the second row behind the prosecution when the jury, almost in unison, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy