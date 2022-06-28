ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado GOP picks abortion rights supporter in Senate race

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15zGoN_0gP9WhPd00

Colorado Republicans on Tuesday nominated a businessman and supporter of most abortion rights for U.S. Senate while rejecting an attempt by one of the nation's most prominent election deniers to become their candidate for the state's top voting post.

Joe O'Dea won the GOP Senate nomination after saying he supported a late-term abortion ban but, before then, the decision should be left up to “a woman and her God.”

At the same time, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who has been indicted for her role in a break-in of her county's own election system, lost her bid for the party's secretary of state nomination. It was won instead by Pam Anderson, a former suburban Denver clerk who has been critical of former President Trump's election lies, which Peters has embraced.

The wins came as voters in seven states cast ballots in the first primaries since the Supreme Court last week revoked the constitutional right for women to obtain abortions.

Also on Tuesday, Illinois Republicans chose a supporter of an abortion ban with no exceptions as their gubernatorial candidate.

State senator and farmer Darren Bailey gained Trump’s endorsement and more than $16 million in support from Democrats, who pushed conservatives to select him over Richard Irvin, the first Black mayor of Aurora, the state’s second-largest city. Irvin was seen as a far more formidable challenger to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and was backed heavily by Republican donors.

Democrats unsuccessfully tried to replicate their Illinois strategy in Colorado. There, Democrats spent more than $4 million to boost the U.S. Senate campaign of State Rep. Ron Hanks, who favors an abortion ban without exceptions, in order to deny the GOP nomination to O’Dea. O'Dea is seen as a far stronger candidate against the incumbent, Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet.

Abortion became an even more fraught issue in Tuesday’s primaries after the Supreme Court decision. Political operatives predict more electoral bank shots like the one Democrats executed in Illinois as Republicans feel emboldened by the repeal of the 1973 ruling in Roe vs. Wade.

The strategy carries risks, especially if the magnitude of the GOP's expected gains this fall becomes so significant that Democrats lose in states like Illinois and Colorado, which have become strongholds for the party. But at a moment when Democrats are confronting voter frustration over inflation and rising gas prices, the focus on abortion may be their best hope.

“It's a very inviting target, to go after a Republican candidate whose position is no exceptions,” said Dick Wadhams, a former chairman of the Colorado GOP who has worked for antiabortion candidates in the past. “I do think the repeal of Roe vs. Wade may embolden more candidates to go in that direction.”

Beyond Colorado and Illinois, elections are being held in Oklahoma, Utah, New York, Nebraska, Mississippi and South Carolina. Tuesday marks the final round of multistate primary nights until August, when closely watched races for governor and the U.S. Senate will unfold in Arizona, Wisconsin, Florida, Missouri and other states.

And while Tuesday's primaries are the first to happen in a post-Roe landscape, they offer further insight into the resonance of Trump's election lies among GOP voters.

In Oklahoma, one of the nation's most conservative senators, James Lankford, won his primary challenge from evangelical pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, amid conservative anger that Lankford hasn't supported Trump's election claims.

In Utah, two Republican critics of Trump are targeting Sen. Mike Lee, accusing the two-term senator of being too preoccupied with winning the former president's favor and helping him try to overturn the 2020 presidential election. In Mississippi, Rep. Michael Guest, a Republican who bucked Trump to vote for an independent Jan. 6 commission, faces a challenge from Michael Cassidy, a former Navy pilot.

Also in Colorado, firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert easily defeated her primary challenger, moderate state Sen. Don Coram.

Other GOP opportunities in the state come in the newly created congressional swing seat north of Denver, where four Republican candidates are competing to face state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, the only Democrat running in the primary. Heidi Ganahl, the lone statewide elected Republican as a member of the University of Colorado’s board of regents, won the GOP nomination to face Democratic Gov. Jared Polis.

In Colorado Springs, Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn, who faces regular primary challenges, this time is fighting back state Rep. Dave Williams, who failed to get the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon,” code for an obscenity against President Biden, added to his official name on the ballot.

Other than the governor's race primary, Illinois also features two, rare incumbent vs. incumbent congressional primaries as a result of House districts being redrawn during last year's redistricting. Democratic Reps. Sean Casten and Marie Newman will compete in a Chicago-area seat. And GOP Rep. Rodney Davis, one of the last moderates in the Republican caucus, faces Trump-backed Rep. Mary Miller, who at a rally with the former president this weekend described the Supreme Court decision as “a victory for white life.” A spokesman said she meant to say “right to life.”

In the smaller towns of Illinois, conservative voters were hankering for a change. Toni Block, 80, of McHenry, about 45 miles northwest of Chicago, voted for Bailey in the gubernatorial primary.

“He’s got all the good things that we need to get back to,” Block said. “Not only is he a Trump supporter, he has our values.”

In New York, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who became the state's chief executive last fall when Andrew Cuomo resigned during a sexual harassment scandal, fought off primary challenges from the left and center. New York City's elected public advocate, Jumaane Williams, contended Hochul hasn't been active enough on progressive issues while Long Island Rep. Tom Suozzi blasted her for being too liberal on crime.

On the Republican side, Rep. Lee Zeldin is the front-runner in a crowded gubernatorial primary field that includes Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York mayor and Trump confidant Rudolph W. Giuliani. Trump has not made an endorsement in the race.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Colorado Newsline

You’re insane if you think Colorado Republicans chose sanity

A common response to the Colorado primary election results this week was to remark that Republican voters rejected the election conspiracists, returned the party to the mainstream, signaled support for the establishment over the fringe. It’s true that in several high-profile races the most reality-challenged, “team crazy” candidates got beat bad. That’s a relief. But […] The post You’re insane if you think Colorado Republicans chose sanity appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

A look at how much money is being poured into Colorado’s governor race

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the June primaries now in the rear view mirror, the race for Colorado's next governor heats up. Thursday, 13 investigates took a look at the amount of money being poured into both candidate's races.  So far, incumbent Governor Jared Polis has spent $1.7 million, and his Republican opponent Heidi The post A look at how much money is being poured into Colorado’s governor race appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

How Colorado primary elections broke down by county

COLORADO, USA — Colorado's primary elections took place Tuesday night, with the winners moving onto the general election in November. The interactive map below shows how many of the state's key primary elections broke down by county. Go to 9news.com/elections to see the latest election results from major congressional...
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Here are 5 new laws that start on July 1 in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Several new laws go into effect in Colorado on July 1. Gov. Jared Polis said some of the laws are a series aimed at saving Coloradans money. “As an entrepreneur, I know every dollar counts when starting a business, and I’m thrilled that it is now nearly free to start a business in Colorado. Coloradans are going to see lower costs to renew their driver’s license, and we are cutting licensing fees for Colorado’s health care workers including our nurses and mental health professionals,” said Gov. Polis. “We’re saving people money, cutting costs and making sure there’s more money going back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans.”
NPR

Arizona's attorney general says a pre-1901 abortion ban is enforceable

PHOENIX — Arizona's Republican attorney general announced Wednesday that a pre-statehood law that bans all abortions is enforceable and that he will soon file for the removal of an injunction that has blocked it for nearly 50 years. Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office said after the U.S. Supreme Court...
ARIZONA STATE
coloradopols.com

Ganahl’s Desperate Closing Bid Sabotages General Election Campaign

The Denver Post’s Alex Burness reports on the relatively narrow victory last night by Heidi Ganahl over ex-Parker Mayor Greg Lopez in the Republican gubernatorial primary, with Ganahl squeaking out ahead of the baggage-laden Lopez by a 53-47% margin:. Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent and the only Republican...
DENVER, CO
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Attorney General Refusing to Represent the State in Abortion Case

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller speaks in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa's Republican governor has rejected two-thirds of the Democratic state attorney general's requests to join multistate lawsuits, under an unusual compromise that has allowed her to repeatedly block the state's involvement in challenges to Trump administration policies. Iowa Attorney General Miller agreed in May 2019 to seek Gov. Kim Reynolds' approval before he would join multistate lawsuits.(AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)
IOWA STATE
ksl.com

Utah governor sends messages to those on both sides of abortion debate

SOUTH JORDAN — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox had messages Wednesday for both those praising the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and for those upset about the ruling. "Anytime there's an abortion, that means there's been a failure," Cox said during a press conference addressing the state's...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah laws going into effect on July 1

UTAH (ABC4) – On July 1, several noteworthy bills passed during the 2022 Legislative Session will take effect. Many of these laws will impact the day-to-day lives of Utahns. With that in mind, here’s a quick rundown of some of the more noteworthy ones H.B. 11: Student Eligibility in Interscholastic Activities -This bill was without […]
UTAH STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 Primary Elections in Oklahoma

Oklahomans went to the polls to cast their votes in the state's primary Tuesday. Below is a look at some of the key races in Oklahoma and their results. Incumbent Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister won their respective primaries for Oklahoma governor. Both races were called fairly early, a little...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

The History of Colorado’s Oldest Town

Where will you find the oldest "town" in Colorado? That question is a little more complex than it sounds. Most consider the town of San Luis to be the oldest in Colorado. Here's a quick look at the 171 years of this community's amazing history. What Defines a 'Town'?. I...
COLORADO STATE
PLANetizen

Lawsuit Could Open Public Access to Colorado Rivers

Ben Goldfarb reports for High Country News about a lawsuit that could change Colorado’s unique law that declares most of the state’s rivers to be non-navigable, and thus owned by adjacent property owners. “From a river-access standpoint, Colorado is among the West’s oddest states,” explains Goldfarb. “Federal law...
COLORADO STATE
upr.org

Utah will soon have water judges. This is what they’ll do and why it matters

This story is part of The Salt Lake Tribune’s ongoing commitment to identify solutions to Utah’s biggest challenges through the work of the Innovation Lab. For the last 25 years that Scott Martin has been practicing water law in Utah, the concept of appointing water judges or creating a water court has been a topic of conversation many times.
UTAH STATE
thenewzealandtimes.com

Indicted Colorado election clerk says Lauren Boebert encouraged her to commit crimes

In May 2021, Mesa County, Colorado election clerk Tina Peters was charged with seven felonies in connection with a gross violation of the software used by the county’s voting machines, all in an effort to demonstrate how the 2020 election was “rigged” and “fraudulent”. Tomorrow, she will find out if, despite the indictment, the Colorado Republicans will nominate her as their candidate for the post of Secretary of State. The New York Times published an article yesterday in which Peters told The Times that Rep. Lauren Boebert encouraged Peters to take a substantial step in the crime.
COLORADO STATE
