Travis Barker’s Son Landon Joins Machine Gun Kelly Onstage at Madison Square Garden for ‘Die in California’

By Lyndsey Havens
 3 days ago

Over halfway into his sold-out, headlining show at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night (June 28), Machine Gun Kelly welcomed a close friend and collaborator to the stage: Landon Barker.

Just hours prior, news broke that Travis Barker — Landon’s dad — was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for a yet-unknown medical emergency, as first reported by TMZ .

MGK and Landon Barker performed their collaboration “Die in California,” included on the former’s second Billboard 200 No. 1 album Mainstream Sellout, which was released in March. His 2020 album, Tickets to My Downfall , was his first No. 1 album and first rock album. Barker produced and played on both projects.

While neither MGK nor Landon addressed the news, Landon’s sister Alabama shared an Instagram story which simply stated, alongside a teary-eyed emoji: “Please send your prayers.”

Also at the MSG show, Kelly played “God Save Me” from Mainstream Sellout , whose title Travis Barker had tweeted earlier in the day, with many news outlets assuming he was referencing his undisclosed medical issues.

On Tuesday evening, TMZ shared photos of the Blink-182 drummer being taken into an ambulance on a stretcher with his wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side. According to the site, before Barker was transferred to Cedars, he and Kardashian went to West Hills Hospital in L.A. to check out the health issue.

Billboard has reached out to reps for Barker and Kardashian for more details and hadn’t heard back at press time.

Machine Gun Kelly ’s tour continues Friday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

