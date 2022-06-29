ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Report: Knicks Trade Two Players, Clear Space for Brunson

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18fzho_0gP9Wdsj00

New York has cleared more than $30 million in cap space, reportedly because they want to sign Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson in free agency.

The Knicks are reportedly trading Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks to the Pistons , according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski . New York is also sending its 2023 second-round pick, a 2024 second-round pick from the Heat and $6 million in cash to boost its deal with the Detroit.

In making the trade, the Knicks’ total cap space tops $30 million in hopes of signing Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson in the “neighborhood of a max contract,” per Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst. Brunson will be offered a four-year deal in the vicinity of $110 million when free agency opens at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes .

The Knicks’ latest move comes after reports surfaced earlier Tuesday that Brunson was likely to take his talents to New York on a potential four-year deal for an excess of $100 million, per NBA insider Marc Stein and ESPN’s Tim MacMahon .

However, before the Knicks’ decision to trade Noel and Burks, the franchise had to find a way to clear the remainder of its cap space. Brunson’s name being linked to New York became a bigger story after the Knicks traded out of the draft last week .

Charlotte selected Jalen Duren at No. 13 and traded him to New York. However, the Knicks then traded Duren and veteran guard Kemba Walker to Detroit, shedding Walker’s $9.2 million of the roughly $30 million the franchise has released to pursue Brunson, according to Stein.

In the 2021-22 season, Brunson played out the final season of his first NBA contract at $1.8 million. He averaged a career-best 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists during the regular season and played a key role in Dallas’s postseason run to the Western Conference finals, during which Brunson averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

However, because the Mavericks holds Brunson’s Bird rights, Stein reported that Dallas has the ability to offer Brunson a potential five-year deal north of $100 million. But, there is a “growing belief” that Brunson wants to play at Madison Square Garden despite his excellent season in Dallas.

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant’s 2-word reaction to Kevin Durant’s trade request

On the day that NBA free agency began, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant stole the show. It’s been reported that Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. This comes just days after his teammate, Kyrie Irving, opted in apparently looking to run it back. The crazy news sent shock waves throughout the NBA, […] The post Grizzlies’ Ja Morant’s 2-word reaction to Kevin Durant’s trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Basketball
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Jalen Brunson
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Mavericks#Espn#Yahoo Sports
ClutchPoints

The Nets’ Devin Booker trade demand to Suns for Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets got a shock to their system on Thursday when Kevin Durant officially requested a trade. The organization was likely preparing for NBA free agency to open up Thursday evening, instead, they need to completely pivot to figuring out how and where they can trade the future Hall of Fame forward. Durant reportedly […] The post The Nets’ Devin Booker trade demand to Suns for Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb

Not a day goes by when the basketball world doesn’t think about Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. It’s now been over two years since his tragic passing and even his ex-teammates still have him on their minds each and every day. Just ask Lamar Odom. The ex-big man revealed to TMZ Sports that he […] The post Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NBC Sports

Kevin Durant breaks silence for first time since requesting trade

Kevin Durant has broken his silence. For the first time since reportedly requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, Durant took to Twitter... "The ones who were locked in that gym with me know what it is, they know what I'm about. If u haven't been in there with me, ask around," Durant tweeted Saturday morning.
BROOKLYN, NY
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

79K+
Followers
35K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy