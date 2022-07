Tiffin, Ohio — Tiffin City Councilman Zack Perkins announced Friday that he will seek to become the city’s next mayor. Perkins said in a press release that he has submitted the necessary documents to Tiffin City Council for consideration to serve the remainder of Mayor Aaron D. Montz’s unexpired term. Montz announced earlier this month that he will resign from the position of mayor in July to take on a new role as president and CEO of Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership.

