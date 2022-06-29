Jimmy Barnes Beats Drake to Australian Chart Crown

Click here to read the full article.

Jimmy Barnes extends his record on Australia’s albums chart with Soul Deep 30 (via Bloodlines/Universal), new at No. 1, while Japanese-Australian artist Joji lifts 3-1 on the singles survey with “Glimpse of Us” (Warner).

Soul Deep 30 is a 30th anniversary celebration of Barnes’ fifth studio album, Soul Deep , which topped the ARIA Chart back in 1991 and scored the Aussie rock legend the best male artist and highest-selling album honors at the 1992 ARIA Awards.

With its best-selling debut, Soul Deep 30 gives the former Cold Chisel frontman a record 14 No. 1s in Australia.

Barnes, an icon in these parts who was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame with Cold Chisel in 1993 and again as a solo artist in 2005, dedicated his latest leader to Bloodlines managing director Warren Costello, who died May 29 at the age of 64.

“I’d like to pay particular tribute to Warren Costello from my record company who passed away recently,” he explains. “Waz was a huge part of my entire solo career alongside our great friend Michael Gudinski and Soul Deep 30 was our final collaboration. He always loved a No. 1 record, as did MG, so I really hope they both get to hear this news. I’d also like to thank Matt, Dean and the rest of the Bloodlines team for all the heartfelt work they’ve put into this album and tour.”

Drake has to settle with second-best with Honestly, Nevermind (Universal), which starts at No. 2 on the ARIA Albums Chart. The new set arrives just nine months after Certified Lover Boy debuted at No. 1.

Further down the list, the Living End frontman Chris Cheney bows at No. 8 with his solo debut, The Storm Before The Calm (Liberation/Universal).

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart , Joji earns a first No. 1 with “Glimpse of Us” for an all-Australian chart double. Joji now completes his own chart double: his sophomore LP Nectar from 2020 blasted to No. 1 on the national albums survey.

“In such a hotly-contested field of releases and incredible global artists, I’m thrilled to see an Aussie legend like Barnesy and an emerging artist as exciting as Joji receive the top honors,” comments ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd. “It’s just another example of the breadth, depth and enormous potential of Australian music. From everyone at ARIA, a huge congratulations to both artists.”

The highest new entry belongs to Drake, as his Honestly, Nevermind track “Jimmy Cooks” featuring 21 Savage enters at No. 4.