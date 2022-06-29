ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Jimmy Barnes Beats Drake to Australian Chart Crown

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Jimmy Barnes extends his record on Australia’s albums chart with Soul Deep 30 (via Bloodlines/Universal), new at No. 1, while Japanese-Australian artist Joji lifts 3-1 on the singles survey with “Glimpse of Us” (Warner).

Soul Deep 30 is a 30th anniversary celebration of Barnes’ fifth studio album, Soul Deep , which topped the ARIA Chart back in 1991 and scored the Aussie rock legend the best male artist and highest-selling album honors at the 1992 ARIA Awards.

With its best-selling debut, Soul Deep 30 gives the former Cold Chisel frontman a record 14 No. 1s in Australia.

Barnes, an icon in these parts who was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame with Cold Chisel in 1993 and again as a solo artist in 2005, dedicated his latest leader to Bloodlines managing director Warren Costello, who died May 29 at the age of 64.

“I’d like to pay particular tribute to Warren Costello from my record company who passed away recently,” he explains. “Waz was a huge part of my entire solo career alongside our great friend Michael Gudinski and Soul Deep 30 was our final collaboration. He always loved a No. 1 record, as did MG, so I really hope they both get to hear this news. I’d also like to thank Matt, Dean and the rest of the Bloodlines team for all the heartfelt work they’ve put into this album and tour.”

Drake has to settle with second-best with Honestly, Nevermind (Universal), which starts at No. 2 on the ARIA Albums Chart. The new set arrives just nine months after Certified Lover Boy debuted at No. 1.

Further down the list, the Living End frontman Chris Cheney bows at No. 8 with his solo debut, The Storm Before The Calm (Liberation/Universal).

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart , Joji earns a first No. 1 with “Glimpse of Us” for an all-Australian chart double. Joji now completes his own chart double: his sophomore LP Nectar from 2020 blasted to No. 1 on the national albums survey.

“In such a hotly-contested field of releases and incredible global artists, I’m thrilled to see an Aussie legend like Barnesy and an emerging artist as exciting as Joji receive the top honors,” comments ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd. “It’s just another example of the breadth, depth and enormous potential of Australian music. From everyone at ARIA, a huge congratulations to both artists.”

The highest new entry belongs to Drake, as his Honestly, Nevermind track “Jimmy Cooks” featuring 21 Savage enters at No. 4.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Billboard Announces Updates to Rock, Alternative Album & Song Charts

Click here to read the full article. Bookending the revamp of Billboard‘s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart in June 2020, which expanded the scope of rock and alternative titles eligible to appear on the ranking, Billboard now presents the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, which, effective this week (for the chart dated July 2), will employ the same model as Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, whereby any titles deemed rock, alternative (even if core-pop or core-any other genre) and/or hard rock will be eligible to appear. The 50-position Top Rock & Alternative Albums will now incorporate releases from such...
MUSIC
Billboard

Shawn Mendes Recreates ‘Illuminate’ Album Cover 6 Years Later

Click here to read the full article. It’s been nearly six years since Shawn Mendes unveiled his Billboard 200 chart-topping sophomore album, Illuminate, and the singer paid tribute to the fan-favorite LP with a sweet recreation. While on tour supporting his 2020 album, Wonder, the star stopped by the ShawnAccess experience at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. He took a photo with a backdrop that replicated his 2016 album, holding his guitar on a chair just like he did in the original cover art. “back in time,” he fittingly captioned the photo. Illuminate was originally released on September 23, 2016 via  Island Records and Universal...
MUSIC
Billboard

Gordo Rules Hot 100 Producers Chart Thanks to Hits From Drake’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’

Click here to read the full article. Gordo hits No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 Producers chart (dated July 2), ruling as the top producer in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to his work on Drake‘s new album, Honestly, Nevermind. Gordo (real name Diamante Blackmon) produced or co-produced five songs on the 14-track set, which launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 204,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate. His highest entry on the Billboard Hot 100, Drake’s “Sticky,” which he solely produced, debuts at No. 6, powered by 27.8 million official U.S. streams. Here’s a look at...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

New Around the World: Drake’s Dance Turn Makes ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ an International Success

Drake dominates with his 11th No. 1s on both the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100, as Honestly, Nevermind and its closing track, “Jimmy Cooks,” featuring 21 Savage, bound in atop the U.S.-based charts (dated July 2), respectively. Further, the Canadian superstar crowns the Billboard Artist 100, marking his record-extending 16th week topping all three premier charts simultaneously.
HIP HOP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cheney
Person
Jimmy Hill
Person
Michael Gudinski
Person
Jimmy Barnes
Person
Kate Bush
Person
Drake
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Tennis Player's Wife Who Went Viral At Wimbledon

Earlier this week, Wimbledon kicked off with very little expectations placed on the American men participating. However, they've come to compete and are shocking the tennis world in the process. One of the American men who have booked their ticket into the third round is Jack Sock - one of the top-ranked Americans over the past few years.
TENNIS
Billboard

Kate Bush Has Finished ‘Stranger Things’ & Feels ‘Deeply Honored’ Show Used ‘Running Up That Hill’

Click here to read the full article. Kate Bush is beyond pleased. The British artist shared in a new post on her website that she has finished watching the final two episodes of Stranger Things season four, which arrived Friday (July 1), and couldn’t be happier about how this season has used her 1985 song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God).” “I’ve just watched the last two episodes of Stranger Things and they’re just through the roof,” she gushed, noting that previously, she had viewed only the scenes that used her song, so didn’t know the direction the story...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Outrage erupts after Australian speaking tour is announced for leader of controversial Irish political party once linked to the IRA: 'There's no place for her here'

The expensively-dressed leader of a controversial political group is under fire after she announced planned visits to Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra. Mary Lou McDonald, 53, has been the leader of Sinn Fein since 2018, the government's opposition in the Republic of Ireland and the biggest party in the Northern Ireland Assembly.
AUSTRALIA
Billboard

Looking Ahead: A Release Calendar of Upcoming Albums in 2022

Click here to read the full article. It’s a difficult task to keep track of all the music that’s being released in a given week, let alone a month or whole year. From pop and hip-hop to alternative, K-pop, country and more, the choices for music fans can feel endless. And that’s not even considering vinyl, re-releases and collectible editions. Below, check out Billboard‘s running monthly calendar of upcoming releases to stay in the know; check back often for updates to our schedule of albums to look forward to each week. June 30 Burna Boy, Love, Damini July 8 Aespa, Girls Journey, Freedom Nelson, Greatest Hits and Near...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul#Japanese Australian#Aussie#Cold Chisel#Mg
Billboard

Guns N’ Roses Joined by Carrie Underwood for ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ & ‘Paradise City’ at London Concert

Click here to read the full article. Guns N’ Roses was joined by surprise guest Carrie Underwood during the band’s concert at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday (July 1). The country music superstar, a longtime GNR fan, stepped onstage midway through the show to assist the legendary rockers with “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and she later returned during the encore for “Paradise City.” Underwood was visiting the United Kingdom to promote her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, which arrives on June 10. The upcoming set follows her 2020 holiday release, My Gift, and her 2021 gospel project, My Savior. “Ladies and...
MUSIC
Billboard

Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s a ‘Little Monster’ While Dancing to Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion was hanging out with fans on Instagram Live recently, when she revealed that she’s a Lady Gaga fan. In a screen recorded clip of the livestream circulating Twitter, the “Plan B” rapper is seen attempting to remember Gaga’s fierce “Bad Romance” choreography while listening to the 2009 hit. “I’m a Little Monster!” she tells the camera, referring to the name of Gaga’s beloved fanbase. Meg went on to jam to the superstar’s 2008 song “LoveGame” off her debut studio album, Fame. “Let’s have some fun, this beat is sick / I wanna take a...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Jeff Beck Returns to Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart After Record 28-Year Break

Ozzy Osbourne has yet again helped a veteran artist to a record on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Osbourne’s “Patient Number 9,” which features guitarist Jeff Beck, debuts at No. 20 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay list dated July 2. It’s Beck’s first credited appearance on...
MUSIC
Billboard

11 Chart Feats From the First Half of 2022: ‘Encanto,’ Kate Bush, BTS & More

Click here to read the full article. It’s, of course, always a good time to celebrate chart achievements. But with today being July 1, it’s especially fitting to spotlight feats from the first six months of this year. Here’s a look at 11 honors tallied on Billboard‘s charts over the first half of 2022 (with many more surely ahead with new music set for the year’s second half from Beyoncé, Lizzo and other stars). Encanto Cast Mirabel’s powers, and those of the rest of the Family Madrigal and more, helped spark Encanto‘s breakout hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” to a five-week Billboard...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Australia
Billboard

How a 50-Person Band Wrote a Web3 Hit With ‘Camp Chaos’ NFTs

The project from artists collective Songcamp wants to rewrite the rules of collaborative songwriting, using NFTs to get paid. It sounds like a dream: Songwriters and musicians getting paid to make tracks before any work is done, shorn of the greedy money-grabbing of lawyers, managers and hangers-on. But a new...
INTERNET
Billboard

Phoebe Bridgers Covers The Carpenters’ ‘Goodbye to Love’ for ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

Click here to read the full article. Minions: The Rise of Gru hit theaters on Friday (July 1), released along with its star-studded soundtrack which includes a new cover of The Carpenters‘ “Goodbye to Love” by Phoebe Bridgers. “I must live my life alone / And though it’s not the easy way / I guess I’ve always known / I’d say goodbye to love,” she sings in her take on the 1972 track. Released originally on The Carpenters’ album, A Song for You, “Goodbye to Love” peaked at No. 7 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated August 26, 1972....
MUSIC
Billboard

20 Top ‘America’ Songs For July 4th

Click here to read the full article. It’s impossible to live in the 50 states and not know about schoolhouse classics like “The Star Spangled Banner” and “This Land Is Your Land,” but those famous odes aren’t the only way to give a musical shout-out to America. To celebrate the 4th of July, we’ve hand-selected 20 songs, each of which talks about this big, great, complicated country of ours in its own special way — from the critical (Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.”) to the full-on celebratory (Miley Cyrus’s “Party in the U.S.A.”). Check ’em out below. Miley Cyrus, “Party in the...
MUSIC
Billboard

The Weeknd Announces 3 Opening Artists to Replace Doja Cat on After Hours Till Dawn Tour

Click here to read the full article. The Weeknd has officially replaced Doja Cat with three new opening acts on his highly anticipated After Hours Till Dawn tour — Swedish R&B star Snoh Aalegra, Canadian soul singer Kaytranada, and hip-hop DJ/producer Mike Dean. It’s been more than a month since the Planet Her artist announced she’d be pulling out of The Weeknd’s tour due to issues with her tonsils, for which she just recently underwent a second surgery. She had previously suffered an infection in her throat due to complications with an antibiotic she was taking, leading her to announce on Twitter...
MUSIC
Billboard

Here Are the Answers to the Latest Billboard x VersusGame Matchups: Drake, Post Malone & Kendrick Lamar

Click here to read the full article. Last week’s Billboard and VersusGame matchups challenging your chart-predicting prowess featured Drake’s new album Honestly, Nevermind, plus a face-off between Post Malone and Kendrick Lamar. Billboard and VersusGame have joined forces to bring music fans a one-of-a-kind, user-generated experience with games that test knowledge of pop culture for a chance to win prizes. Billboard is hosting bi-weekly head-to-head challenges on entertainment and pop culture gaming app VersusGame, where fans can vote on their favorite artists and songs and wager on who will top the charts and more. VersusGame data shows that fans have predicted correct chart outcomes nearly three out...
MUSIC
Billboard

Selena Gomez Thinks Her ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Character Is the ‘Older Version’ of Alex on ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’

Click here to read the full article. Alex Russo is back! Kind of. Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez recently drew a connection between her character on the hit Hulu murder-mystery comedy and the beloved Alex Russo, who she portrayed on Wizards of Waverly Place during her time on Disney Channel from 2007 to 2012. “I feel like Mabel is an older version of Alex in a way,” Gomez told Entertainment Weekly‘s The Awardist podcast. The Billboard 200 chart-topper gushed, “I adored being on that show so much. I felt like I did learn a lot. We actually had great writers...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (July 2)

Click here to read the full article. From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week. 4 of the Top 5 tracks on YouTube’s Global Top Songs Chart Are in Spanish According to the most recent YouTube Music Charts and trends recap, Puerto Rican hitmaker Bad Bunny takes the first two spots with his chart-topping hits “Titi Me Preguntó” and “Me Porto Bonito,” featuring Chencho Corleono. Both are part of his latest record-breaking album Un Verano Sin Ti. Coming in at No. 3 is Shakira and Rauw Alejandro‘s...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy