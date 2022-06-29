ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eva Mendes gushes over Ryan Gosling as Ken while wearing his underwear

By Jovita Trujillo
There are a lot of things making people angry in the world right now, and for some reason, Ryan Gosling’s casting as Ken in the new Barbie movie is one of them. Thankfully, he has one person defending him: his long-time partner Eva Mendes. She even asked for the underwear he was wearing in the viral picure and wore it to The Talk.


On June 15, Warner Bros released the first look at Gosling and Margot Robbie, as Barbie and Ken, and the internet exploded. There have been thousands of reactions on the internet, with the actor even becoming a victim of ageism.

Mendes joined Tuesday’s episode of The Talk , where she gushed about her man. “Well first of all I saw the photo, and the 14-year-old in me was like ahhh,” she said with a smile. “But you know it’s a funny photo, and he’s trying to be funny, so it worked on all levels, but when I saw it -he sent it to me from work- I was like, ‘can I please have that underwear? Please, I never ask for anything.‘”

Mendes revealed that she did get her hands on his underwear and was actually wearing them under her dress. “There was something about the image that sparked my, you know, little teenaged [self].”



When cohost co-host Natalie Morales brought up the controversy over his blonde hair Mendes replied, “People do know he’s not playing a real person, right? He’s playing a fake person.” “I feel like men started like a renaissance, like a Ken-aissance,” she quipped.

Mendes also shared her favorite meme out of the whole ordeal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01sQJw_0gP9WUt400 Rembuchelover

Produced by Robbie and directed by Greta Gerwig, the anticipated film has an A-list cast, featuring Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, and Simu Liu.

The Promising Young Woman star hinted to British Vogue that the movie surrounding the controversial doll won’t be what you expect. “People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t…’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aM4Km_0gP9WUt400 GrosbyGroup

Barbie hits theaters on July 21, 2023.

