ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

LaHood wins republican nomination for 16th District

By Cassandra Smith
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TnZsM_0gP9WREt00

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were four republican candidates looking for a seat in the 16th District.

The candidates– Darin LaHood, JoAnne Guillemette, Walt Peters and Michael Rebresh were competing for Adam Kinzinger’s old seat. LaHood ended up with the nomination.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Representative Tim Butler wins Republican primary

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Incumbent Representative Tim Butler (R-Springfield) won his primary against attorney Kent Gray for the 95th district. Butler has served in the Illinois House since March 2015. This year, he was the original sponsor of the MICRO Act, a law giving microchip suppliers economic incentives if they create jobs in Illinois.  A […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Sports
hoiabc.com

Mixed reviews on Illinois’ Family Relief Plan

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois’ Family Relief Plan, enacted during an election year, took effect on Friday, receiving mixed reviews from some Central Illinois residents. The plan approved by the Democratic-dominated legislature and Gov. JB Pritzker, is touted as much-needed assistance for families paying for everyday essentials...
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Pekin Mayor concedes Illinois House race

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Mayor of Pekin Mark Luft conceded to challenger Travis Weaver following a competitive race for a seat in the Illinois House of Representatives. Luft released a statement announcing his concession on Facebook. “It’s been an honor to serve as your state representative,” Luft said....
wlsam.com

Voting Rights for Convicts in Illinois

8th District State Representative La Shawn Ford discusses the push to give convicted inmates the chance to vote. John wants to know what you think, should the right for an individual to vote always be available even while paying their debt to society?
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Darin Lahood
WCIA

Giannoulias wins Democratic nomination for Secretary of State

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) —Alexi Giannoulias has defeated his primary opponents Anna Valencia and David Moore to win the Democratic nomination for Secretary of State.  Giannoulias previously served as the Illinois treasurer from 2006 to 2011. He lost the U.S. Senate race to Republican Mark Kirk in 2010. He received the endorsement of the Cook County […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

LATEST Election Results from the 2022 Illinois Primary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s Illinois Primary election day as voters from across the state went to the polls to vote for their candidates for governor, some major races in the U.S. House of Representatives, and several local representatives. Primary elections are traditionally held in March, but last year, state lawmakers passed a bill that […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Congressman Rodney Davis concedes 15th District race

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Congressman Rodney Davis has conceded to Congresswoman Mary Miller. Davis released the following statement: I’d like to congratulate Congresswoman Miller and President Trump on their victory tonight. This was a hard-fought campaign, and I wish her the best in representing the citizens of the 15th District. It’s been the honor of a […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Republicans#Nexstar Media Inc
wpsdlocal6.com

Illinois Family Relief Plan to begin July 1

CHICAGO — People in Illinois can expect a bit of a break when it comes to sticker shock, both in stores and at the pump. Starting July 1, the Illinois Family Relief Plan will go into effect, providing relief on the grocery tax, gas tax, and property taxes. Gov....
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria rep. Gordon-Booth champions two bills signed into law

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Governor JB Pritzker signed two bills into law Wednesday afternoon, both of which were sponsored by local Peoria Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth. House Bill 4813: Providing healthy school lunch options. HB 4813, which is effective immediately upon today’s signing, increases access to nutritious, well-rounded food options...
PEORIA, IL
WIFR

Illinois primary election outcomes could flip House, Senate

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Illinois voters make their voices heard as the state’s primary election comes to a close Tuesday. Those that cast their ballot tell 23 News they had no issues getting in and out of polling sites, while others say they voted early. Redistricting pushed the primary a little later than usual, but there are several important races on the ballot that could be game changers come November’s general election.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

RESULTS: Referendums in central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were several referendums up for grabs Tuesday night with voters. In Mahomet, people were asked to vote on a $98 million referendum. It would pay for a new junior high, plus other upgrades in the Mahomet-Seymour School District. The plan is called the Bulldog Blueprint. The referendum failed. In Neoga, […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

WCIA

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy