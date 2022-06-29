LaHood wins republican nomination for 16th District
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were four republican candidates looking for a seat in the 16th District.
The candidates– Darin LaHood, JoAnne Guillemette, Walt Peters and Michael Rebresh were competing for Adam Kinzinger's old seat. LaHood ended up with the nomination.
