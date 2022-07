MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that caused a hit-and-run crash on N. 76th Street just north of Green Tree Road late Thursday, June 30. Officials say the wreck happened around 9:15 p.m. The striking vehicle rear-ended a second and third vehicle. The impact of the collision caused the third vehicle to spin and strike a tree. The striking vehicle fled the scene.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO