Charlamagne Tha God Announces Black Effect Podcast Festival

Charlamagne Tha God is expanding the lane for Black voices in podcasting by producing a new festival that will make its debut later this summer.

In an announcement , the radio host and author broke the news of the Black Effect Podcast Festival. The event will be produced by Charlemagne and iHeartMedia with the purpose of boosting and celebrating Black voices in the podcast industry. It will be a one-day festival, and it will take place on Sunday, August 28th in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn at the Avant Gardner venue at the Brooklyn Mirage Hotel. Power 105.1 DJ and personality Nyla Simone and comedian Lil Duval will be the hosts.

“The Black Effect Podcast Network was created to amplify Black voices for new and established content creators and storytellers, giving them a space to showcase their creative vision in the ever-growing podcast game,” Charlamagne Tha God said in the statement announcing the event. “I’m excited to celebrate the first-ever Black Effect Podcast Festival, where talented Black creators and aspiring podcasters will come together for a day to uplift and inspire one another. This festival is for the culture and is one of many events the network will host for the Black community.”

It’s a major moment for the Black Effect Podcast Network, which first launched in September 2020 as part of The Breakfast Club host’s partnership deal with iHeartMedia, which now has 32 shows under its umbrella, curated by Charlemagne Tha God. The festival will feature live tapings of some of those most popular shows, which include “The 85 South Show,” “We Talk Back,” “All The Smoke,” “WHOREible Decisions”, “Reasonably Shady,” “Black Tech Green Money,” and “The Trap Nerds Podcast.”

Charlamagne will also take part in a special panel discussion on the business of podcasting with Dollie S. Bishop, the Black Effect Podcast Network president of production and creative development. There will also be a photo booth for attendees, a family game room, and a pop-up market featuring Black vendors and businesses. Tickets will go on sale July 6th at 10 A.M. ET at blackeffect.com/podcast .