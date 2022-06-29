ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Alachua County hears update, talks animal shelter

By Seth Johnson
mainstreetdailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) held a special meeting on Tuesday evening to learn more about its Animal Resources and Care department, which has faced overcrowding and employee shortages. The commission initially scheduled it as a policy meeting, but public interest in the topic prompted an...

www.mainstreetdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
mainstreetdailynews.com

Animal shelter shares July 4th pet safety tips

This Fourth of July weekend, the Alachua County Animal Resources and Care is asking animal owners to secure their pets. According to an Alachua County press release, with the animal shelter currently turning away animals due to a crisis overcrowding situation, it is important for the community to prepare their pets and keep them secure for the three-day holiday weekend.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua County Independence Day Schedules and Waste Collection

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Other than emergency services, all Alachua County government offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022, in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Due to the observance of Independence Day on Monday, July 4, residential curbside collection services for solid waste, recycling, and yard...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Pets: Smudge, Bushy, Lupin, and Charlie Brown

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First, we have one-year-old Smudge. He just celebrated his birthday and hoping you can complete his birthday wish of a forever home. Next, we have the full...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Animal shelter starts turning away animals

Crisis-level overcrowding forced the Alachua County Animal Resources and Care shelter to cease taking both owner surrenders and healthy, free-roaming animal take-ins indefinitely. According to an Alachua County release sent late Wednesday, the temporary closure will be in place until the animal population can realign with the shelter’s capacity for...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Alachua County, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Alachua County, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Alachua County, FL
Lifestyle
Alachua County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

31 dogs seized from Marion County groomer, breeder

OCALA, Fla. – Marion County Animal Services seized 31 dogs from a Marion County groomer and breeder, and investigators are now asking a court to stop her from owning any more animals. According to court documents, animal service investigators executed a search and seizure warrant on May 11 at...
MARION COUNTY, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Santa Rosa County, FL, Confirms Two Cases of Strangles

The Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services has reported new strangles cases in two Florida counties. A 12-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Levy County used for pleasure riding presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) on June 23. He was confirmed positive on June 28, and his vaccination status is unknown.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Animal Shelter
ocala-news.com

Field Of Flowers In North Marion County

A yellow carpet of flowers grew under this oak in a north Marion County pasture. Thanks to Fern Thomas for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

We should be allowed to face our accusers

So much concern and attention is placed on a little white cross, yet there are eyesores in many neighborhoods throughout The Villages. I’m not talking about well-placed lawn ornaments neatly placed in beautifully landscaped front yards, rather the haphazardly places “disasters” found sporadically in various communities. Yes, we should all be allowed to decorate our yards in ways that make us happy, but remember this is a community and we need to consider how our adorned yards affect those around us. For example, if you were looking to purchase a home in The Villages, would you choose a home found next to a neat, moderately adorned yard, or the one that looks like an eyesore or front yard rummage sale? We all want our homes and yards to be our own, personalizing them with our special touch, just not go overboard and think of those around us. A little white cross, placed neatly in the yard hurts no one, but a yard filled with a dozen little white crosses would become redundant or even an eyesore.
THE VILLAGES, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Levy County, FL, Reports Case of EEE

An undervaccinated yearling Paint colt in Levy County, Florida, presented clinically on June 16 with seizure-like activity and became laterally recumbent (down and unable to get up) with dull mentation and nystagmus (rapid, involuntary eye movements). His temperature was 103.5, he had a heart rate of 84, and his mucous membranes were pale. He had shown no symptoms two hours prior, and the other horses on the property were nonsymptomatic. The horse was confirmed positive on June 23 and has been euthanized, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

New voter information cards to be mailed soon

As Jo Lee Beaty campaigns for the District 2 Gainesville Commission seat, she said she encounters lots of voters who aren’t aware of the city’s redistricting changes and don’t know their district may have changed. “I talk to bright, educated people, and they don’t know this was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WCJB

Lane closure to affect drivers in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion county drivers can expect temporary lane closures. The closure goes along Southwest 60th Avenue between Southwest 31st Street and Southwest 25th Street. This will last through August 31st. Earthmovers, Inc. is installing new utilities and constructing turning lanes. Workers and equipment will be located in...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GFR urges July Fourth safety tips

Gainesville Fire Rescue (GFR) recommends the safest way to celebrate Independence Day is to watch a community Fourth of July show rather than purchasing consumer fireworks. “It’s a very festive time, a great time to celebrate and just really so much to be thankful for and to enjoy,” said GFR Capt. Conrade Irving, Gainesville Fire Rescue in an interview with Larry Wilson on 106.9 I Am Country. “The recommendation from Gainesville Fire Rescue, though, is that our community neighbors would just take the opportunity to go to a community show and just leave the fireworks to the professionals.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

New vehicle sound law hits Friday

For people blasting their music while cruising down the street, it will start costing them more than dirty looks from fellow drivers, according to a new state law. On May 26 Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 1435, which prohibits a motorist from playing music or an amplified sound that is ‘plainly audible’ to someone 25 feet away. The new law is a revision of a 2007 law that was struck down by the Florida Supreme Court in 2012 and deemed unconstitutional on free speech restrictions because it exempted political and commercial vehicles from being fined.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Fourth appeal filed in the fire fee case

A fourth appeal of the court ruling involving $80 million in refunds to Ocala Utility customers has been filed, this time by a resident in a unique situation. He is both a class member of the group that sued Ocala over fire fees and was a lawyer with the firm that defended the city during the long-running dispute.
OCALA, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville plus-size community shows effort to progress fat liberation

In a society that shames plus-size people into hiding and hating their bodies, Shoog McDaniel is rewriting the narrative by showcasing their figures through nude photography. Nature’s beauty and tranquility, namely the springs’, inspired the 41-year-old plus-size photographer to illuminate the beauty within fatness by photographing plus-size bodies in the water.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy