Welcome to Plathville: Ethan and Kim Plath Reunite for First Time in Dramatic Mid-Season Trailer

By Lanae Brody
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a lot of twists and turns still to come on this season of Welcome to Plathville!. In a sneak peek at the mid-season trailer, viewers will get a sense of all the tough conversations still to be had between the Plath family members. However, in what may be...

Linda Lambert
3d ago

you messed your kids lives up and then decide you want to have fun and drink and dance. you want them to just understand how everything was forbidden but now it's OK for mom because she is tired of dad.

Reply(2)
32
jeanninefrances
3d ago

Sorry. Not a fan of the mother at all. Her excuses for breaking up their family are just that. Excuses! Dance studio….seriously? Shame on her.

Reply
24
Debora Clark
3d ago

Not a fan of Kim's. She kept all her kids locked down and know nothing about the real world. Now she wants to live it up with short skirts and inviting strangers home to cook dinner. Who wants to bet it won't be long before she let's them know she's seeing somebody? I wish Ethan would stay away from her. He is a grown man that has no idea how to live in a relationship or to even discuss things thanks to his parents. I love the show but not Kim and Barry

Reply
9
