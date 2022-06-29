ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky getting $8M to promote early childhood education

wdrb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nearly $8 million settlement is going to Kentucky's Office of Early Childhood to promote early childhood education. The money is coming from the Tobacco Master Settlement...

www.wdrb.com

kentuckytoday.com

More Kentucky counties in the red, yellow for COVID than in green

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – For the first time since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began issuing their COVID Community Levels maps in April, Kentucky has more counties in the red or yellow categories than those that are in the green. The map, which was posted to...
somerset106.com

Gov. Beshear Gives Covid-19 Update

During his weekly Team Kentucky update Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is experiencing a slight plateau, with 9,579 cases announced from June 21st through June 27th. The positivity rate is also experiencing a plateau at 13.36% on June 26th. Overall hospitalizations in Kentucky, as well as the number of patients in the ICU and on a ventilator, have moderately increased, but this increase is not expected to continue. The CDC currently has Laurel County in the “Low” Community Level for COVID-19. For more information visit https://www.laurelcohealthdept.org/covid19 Parents and caregivers can now get their children 6 months through 5 years of age vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. All children, including children who have already had COVID-19, are advised to get vaccinated. The new vaccine booster for the super-contagious omicron variant is expected to arrive this Fall. Elderly and immunocompromised will be advised to get it.
kentuckytoday.com

Less counties in Kentucky listed as ‘distressed’ by ARC

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Appalachian Regional Commission on Thursday released its 2023 map of county economic status and distressed areas for fiscal year 2023, and Kentucky has seen a drop in the number of counties categorized as “Distressed” by the ARC. Every year, ARC applies an...
wmky.org

Local Dr. offers options after Roe vs. Wade decision

Following the reversal of Roe vs. Wade, many Kentucky women are researching what reproductive healthcare options remain for them. Not long after the decision was announced on the 24th, a list began circulating on social media. It contains the names of Commonwealth healthcare providers who are willing to perform tubal ligation surgery for women without any age, medical or relationship requirements.
AOL Corp

Kentucky’s abortion clinics are taking appointments again. What to know if you need procedure

Kentucky’s two abortion providers will resume offering abortions and scheduling patients for future appointments beginning Friday, clinic representatives said. EMW Women’s Surgical Center and Planned Parenthood, both in Louisville, announced Thursday afternoon that abortion care would continue at least for the next few days. The announcement came hours after a Jefferson County judge granted a restraining order that blocks a statewide trigger law banning nearly all abortions from taking effect, permitting both clinics to offer abortion care, at least for now.
953wiki.com

Kentucky adds to voting rolls for third month in row

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Wednesday during May, more new voters were added to Kentucky’s rolls than were removed for the third month in a row. From May 18, when the rolls reopened for registration following the May 17 primary election, through May...
foxlexington.com

Kentucky lawmakers begin taking closer look at early childhood education

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A bipartisan group of state lawmakers held their first meeting of an Early Childhood Education Taskforce at the State Capitol on Tuesday. The task force is looking at all areas of Kentucky’s early childhood education like head start, specialty programs like HANDS or First Steps, different models of Pre-K, and independent childcare businesses. They want to address things like childcare deserts and the economic challenges driving some staffing shortages.
kentuckytoday.com

Final location for regional driver’s licenses opens in Lexington

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has opened a second Driver Licensing Regional Office in Lexington, the 31st and final location of a network of offices that will provide modern, secure licensing and credentialing services to Kentuckians. The new office is at 2624 Research Park Drive and...
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky pharmacist fielding more patient questions about contraception

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is adjusting to a post-Roe era this week. With that, an Eastern Kentucky pharmacist is sharing his perspective on how he’s having to help patients and their concerns about accessing contraception. What You Need To Know. A Kentucky pharmacist says more patients are calling...
wdrb.com

Louisville NWS Expanding Use of Drones

The National Weather Service office in Louisville has used drones on some of their wind and tornado damage surveys before, but they recently expanded that use to include hydrology surveys. The view below shows how that drone was used at the South Fork of the Licking River in Cynthiana, Kentucky,...
wkyufm.org

Kentuckians will soon vote on an anti-abortion constitutional amendment

This November, Kentuckians will vote on a measure that would make sure abortion rights aren’t protected under the state constitution. And as abortion rights advocates sue in state court to try and block restrictions, the proposed amendment looms as a roadblock for those seeking to restore access to abortions in the state.
kentuckytoday.com

Mixed bag for COVID-19 report in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – It was a mixed report in the weekly COVID-19 numbers released Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, as deaths declined while new cases, the positivity rate and hospitalizations all saw increases. A total of 9,574 new cases were reported to state public health...
WVNS

Kentucky State Police gives updates on shooting in Allen, KY, Thursday

UPDATE (June 30, 2022, at 11:25 p.m.): Trooper Matt Gayheart of Kentucky State Police Post 13 says that around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Kentucky State Police Post 13 responded to shots fired in Allen, Kentucky. The situation was active when law enforcement arrived, Trooper Gayheart says. Trooper Gayheart says the suspect is in custody, and […]
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TRAFFIC SAFETY CHECKPOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

FRANKFORT, KY (July 1, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police Post 12 Frankfort, which provides coverage for Shelby, Spencer, Franklin, Anderson, Scott, Woodford, and Fayette counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will...
