Dotzler Inching Closer To Dream

STILLWATER – The Elite 11 quarterback competition rolls on in Redondo Beach, Calf. and Oklahoma State quarterback commitment Zane Flores out of Gretna, Neb. is there and competing really well. Outside of the some of the assumed top competitors at the Elite 11 like Malachi Nelson out of Los Alamitos, Calf. and committed to USC; Denton Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold pledged to Oklahoma; and recent Miami (Fla.) commitment Jaden Rashada of Pittsburg, Calf.; Flores from a small school in Nebraska was considered a dark horse out of the 20 quarterbacks. Most rankings after the first two of three days (June 30 is the final day) have Flores ranked around No. 10. The final announcement on the Elite 11 will come after the competition on day three.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO