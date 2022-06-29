ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

Dotzler Inching Closer To Dream

By Mike Sautter
nebpreps.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosiah Dotzler is inching closer to his childhood dream of playing Division I college basketball. The 6-3, 180-pound guard has received three scholarship offers to date; Liberty, Indiana State and Drake. July will be a big month for the Bellevue West senior-to-be. Playing on the Nike EYBL circuit for...

nebpreps.com

