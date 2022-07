Branden Grace produced a spectacular final round to win the LIV Golf Portland event and claim the £3.2m first prize. The South African had started two shots back of Carlos Ortiz but a round of 65 saw him storm to victory three shots clear of the Mexican. Former world No 1 Dustin Johnson had been in contention despite a slow start but couldn’t keep pace with Grace on the back-nine, while Patrick Reed’s charge came too late to threaten the top of the leaderboard. Grace had won twice on the PGA Tour and nine times on the European Tour...

