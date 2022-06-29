ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY Democrats choose Hochul for governor; GOP picks Zeldin

By MICHELLE L. PRICE
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14obFX_0gP9PHuK00
Election 2022 New York Governor New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during her primary election night party, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Nine months after she stepped into the job of New York governor as a relative unknown, Democrat Kathy Hochul easily locked up her party's nomination Tuesday, setting her on an expected glide path to win the office in November.

Hochul was serving as an under-the-radar lieutenant governor under the shadow of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo until last year, when he resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, catapulting her into office.

Hochul beat back primary challenges Tuesday from New York City’s elected public advocate, Jumaane Williams, and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a moderate from Long Island. She now turns her eyes to becoming the first woman to win election to the New York governor’s office this fall.

In a nod to the barrier-breaking campaign, Hochul gave an election night speech Tuesday on a stage underneath a glass ceiling at an event space in Manhattan.

“I’m also here because I stand on the shoulders of generations of women, generations of women who constantly had to bang up against that glass ceiling. To the women of New York, this one’s for you," Hochul said.

Hochul enters the general election campaign with a big advantage, running as the incumbent with a heavy fundraising advantage in a state that has more than twice as many registered Democrats than Republicans and has not had a GOP governor in 16 years.

She faces U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, who won the Republican Party’s nomination Tuesday. Zeldin is a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and was among the Republicans in Congress who voted against certifying the 2020 election results.

“Are we ready to fire Kathy Hochul?” Zeldin said to cheers as he spoke at a victory party on Long Island.

The Long Island congressman will try to become the first Republican elected governor in New York since Gov. George Pataki was reelected in 2002.

“This November, in the state of New York, one-party rule will end," he said. "Kathy Hochul will get fired. We will restore balance and common sense to Albany again.”

Hochul's prospects are expected to be even stronger this fall after the U.S. Supreme Court last week overturned the Roe v. Wade decision establishing abortion rights. She has made bolstering abortion rights a key plank of her campaign.

Hochul repeated that in her Tuesday night speech, proclaiming that the state had “gone on offense to protect abortion rights" and "making the world know that New York State is a safe harbor for America’s women.”

Since taking office in August, Hochul has sought to step out from Cuomo's shadow, promising a clean break from his administration. She has said she was not close to the former governor, who has denied wrongdoing, and was not around to witness any alleged misbehavior.

Still, Cuomo’s presence loomed over her campaign early on when he began making public appearances this past spring, criticizing Hochul and Democrats in Albany over their approach to crime and suggesting he might run for his old job. Despite suggesting he might run as an independent, the former governor ultimately did not file to run.

Zeldin is an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel who has represented eastern Long Island in Congress since 2015.

He defeated primary challenges from former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, businessman Harry Wilson and Andrew Giuliani, the son of New York City’s former mayor Rudy Giuliani, who frequently campaigned for his son.

He has focused his campaign on rising crime and criticized Hochul for not toughening the state’s bail laws, for imposing COVID-19 mitigation mandates and for rising costs. And despite Hochul seeking to project a fresh start from Cuomo, Zeldin has referred repeatedly to the “Cuomo-Hochul Administration.”

“New Yorkers are hitting their breaking point. They’re deciding whether or not to stay here or head to other places," he said.

He will have to persuade the state’s independent voters, which outnumber Republicans, along with Democrats in order to win the general election. Democrats are expected to focus on Zeldin’s vocal defense of Trump during both of his impeachments and objection to the election results. Hochul is also likely to focus on Zeldin’s statements praising the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and his comment that, as governor, he would appoint an anti-abortion state health commissioner.

“We must answer one question,” she said Tuesday night. “Are we going to move New York forward, or let the far-right extremist drag our state backwards?”

Hochul focused her campaign on steps she took to bolster abortion rights and moves to toughen the state’s gun laws after a racist mass shooting in Buffalo.

Suozzi and Williams criticized her for her endorsement a decade ago from the National Rifle Association and over her plan to spend more than $1.1 billion in state and county funds on building and maintaining a new stadium for her hometown Buffalo Bills.

She also faced questions about her choice for lieutenant governor, Brian Benjamin, who was arrested on federal corruption charges in April related to his campaign funds.

Benjamin pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing. Hochul pointed to the short time frame she had to pick a No. 2 and said she had been assured that any questions previously raised about Benjamin’s campaign fundraising had been resolved.

Hochul replaced Benjamin with Antonio Delgado, who stepped down from his seat in Congress to accept the role. Delgado, also Hochul's choice for a running mate, won his primary Tuesday. Zeldin's running mate Alison Esposito is the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor.

Tuesday’s election in New York covered statewide offices and state Assembly races, but primary elections for U.S. House seats and the state Senate will be held Aug. 23. Those elections were delayed because of a redistricting lawsuit that led a court to throw out new political maps.

___

Associated Press writer Michael R. Sisak in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBO

Texas Supreme Court blocks order that resumed abortions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court blocked a lower court order late Friday night that said clinics could continue performing abortions, just days after some doctors had resumed seeing patients after the fall of Roe v. Wade. It was not immediately clear whether Texas clinics...
TEXAS STATE
WDBO

Ricky Martin faces restraining order in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A judge has issued a restraining order against Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin, police said Saturday. The order was signed Friday, and authorities visited an upscale neighborhood in the north coastal town of Dorado where the singer lives to try to serve the order, police spokesman Axel Valencia told The Associated Press.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
WDBO

California sets nation's toughest plastics reduction rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Companies selling shampoo, food and other products wrapped in plastic have a decade to cut down on their use of the polluting material if they want their wares on California store shelves. Major legislation passed and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

These laws go into effect in Florida on Friday

Nearly 150 new laws will go into effect in Florida on Friday. Some of the laws include the Parental Rights in Education law — also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law — designating strawberry shortcake as the state dessert and preventing drivers from blasting loud music.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Man found at Taylor Swift properties faces stalking charges

NEW YORK — (AP) — A 35-year-old New York man is facing trespassing and stalking charges after authorities said he entered two New York City residences linked to the famed singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. Police say the suspect, who was arrested Friday, entered one of the residential buildings, located...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDBO

Tropical Storm Colin: System becoming disorganized

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Colin swirled to life off the South Carolina coast early Saturday and is expected to bring heavy rains to the Carolina coasts during the Fourth of July weekend. Update 5:17 p.m. EDT July 2: Tropical Storm Colin was becoming more disorganized as it meandered up...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Giuliani
Person
Rob Astorino
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
George Pataki
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Jumaane Williams
Person
Lee Zeldin
Person
Donald Trump
WDBO

World War II-era boat emerges from shrinking Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A sunken boat dating back to World War II is the latest object to emerge from a shrinking reservoir that straddles Nevada and Arizona. The Higgins landing craft that has long been 185 feet (56 meters) below the surface is now nearly halfway out of the water at Lake Mead.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WDBO

Tropical Storm Colin threatens a wet weekend for Carolinas

MIAMI — (AP) — Tropical Storm Colin formed along the South Carolina coast on Saturday, bringing the threat of rain and high winds for a day or two during the holiday weekend before improving for Monday's July Fourth celebrations. The National Hurricane Center in Miami warned of the...
MIAMI, FL
WDBO

Feds seize more than $1.1 million in narcotics at California port

OTAY MESA, Calif. — U.S Customs and Border Protection Officers recently intercepted narcotics worth more than $1.1 million from the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in California. According to a news release, a 43-year-old man driving a 2011 Lincoln MKZ entered the United States from Mexico just before 2 a.m. local time on June 16.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

Invasive giant African land snail found in Florida can carry meningitis, officials warn

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Officials in Florida’s Pasco County have enacted a quarantine after finding a snail described as one of the world’s most damaging. Florida’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said that a Pasco County master gardener reported seeing a giant African land snail in the New Port Richey area on June 23. As a result, FDACS’s Division of Plant Industry has put a quarantine in place and is surveying the area. FDACS crews are also treating properties with a snail bait insecticide that is labeled by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for residential use.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Politics State#Politics Governor#Gop#Republicans#The Republican Party
WDBO

Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker arrested in NYC

NEW YORK — The New York Police Department arrested a man Friday accused of stalking singer Taylor Swift in two separate incidents earlier this year. Joshua Christian, 35, of Brooklyn, has been charged with stalking and criminal trespassing in connection with suspicious behavior in the vicinity of Swift’s Tribeca apartment on both March 26 and June 12, the NYPD confirmed to Rolling Stone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WDBO

Cole, Carpenter help Yankees wallop Guardians 13-4 in opener

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Matt Carpenter's days as a major leaguer were dwindling. A few subtle tweaks to his swing brought him back. So did playing for the Yankees. Carpenter homered twice and drove in four runs and Gerrit Cole brushed off giving up back-to-back home runs, leading New York to a 13-4 romp over the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of a split doubleheader on Saturday.
CLEVELAND, OH
WDBO

Lawsuits filed days after deadly Missouri Amtrak crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — The first lawsuits have been filed only days after an Amtrak train collision and derailment in rural Missouri that left four people dead and injured up to 150 others. In a federal lawsuit filed Friday, surviving passenger Janet Williams of Dubuque, Iowa,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WDBO

Shark attack at Florida beach leaves teenage girl seriously injured

KEATON BEACH, Fla. — A teenage girl was seriously injured in a shark attack at a Florida beach on Thursday, authorities said. The attack happened at Keaton Beach in northwestern Florida's Taylor County. The unidentified girl was scalloping in water approximately 5 feet deep near Grassy Island, just of Keaton Beach, when she was bitten by a shark, according to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
23K+
Followers
73K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy